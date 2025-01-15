НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF

живо президентът румен радев връчи първия мандат герб сдс върнаха пълна папка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:07, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

President Rumen Radev handed the first exploratory mandate to form a government to GERB-UDF. The nominee for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, along with Raya Nazaryan, Tomislav Donchev, Denitsa Sacheva, Daniel Mitov, and Temenuzhka Petkova, arrived to receive the mandate on January 15.

President Rumen Radev stressed that by accepting the mandate, the coalition takes on a great responsibility.

"Bulgarians have been waiting too long for a way out of the political crisis and for a regular government," the Head of State said, noting that it is not enough for the government to be merely regular, but it must also be competent, efficient, and dedicated to the public interest.

The coalition immediately returned the mandate fulfilled and presented the structure and composition of the Council of Ministers.

Zhelyazkov announced that in a month they will present a governance and legislative programme.

He expressed hope that the government line-up would also be approved by Parliament.

"We, together with our partners, conducted difficult but responsible consultations. We appreciate the time you gave us, which was not wasted," Zhelyazkov said, addressing the President.

He added, "Given that elections that do not produce governance have led to stagnation in recent years, we hope this step brings optimism that Bulgaria is on a path of positive development."

Zhelyazkov highlighted that consultations with other political formations were aimed at seeking broader support. He thanked "Democratic Bulgaria" for its political courage and willingness to join the talks.

Consultations with "BSP-United Left" and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) were based on goals, priorities, and principles for governance, Zhelyazkov said, acknowledging the ideological differences among the four formations.

"We made the necessary compromises," Zhelyazkov stated, emphasizing that this was more valuable than making a "political deal."

As part of the compromise, Zhelyazkov mentioned that instead of GERB leader Boyko Borissov taking the Prime Minister's role, he himself would fill the position. He added that they did not agree to the formula of a neutral prime minister, on the grounds that there would be no one without "political background" and a majority to support a formula for governance.

The head of state handed over the mandate nearly a month after consultations with the parliamentary formations. Until late last night, it was not clear whether a government of GERB-SDU, BSP-United Left and There is Such a People would get the support of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and this support was critical, because without it there was not the necessary support in Parliament.

The final agreement was reached during a late-night meeting on January 14 between the negotiating teams of the three parties and the leadership of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
17:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Two dead, five injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, five injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
17:24, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
16:27, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
16:12, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
15:52, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
14:33, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
14:00, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
10:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
 The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
01:41, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
22:52, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
21:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
21:15, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
More from: Politics
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДПС-ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ-СДС, "БСП - Обединена левица" и ИТН
ДПС-ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ-СДС, "БСП - Обединена...
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
Изстреляха българския спътник "Балкан-1"
Изстреляха българския спътник "Балкан-1"
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два товарни влака до София
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два...
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна папка
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна...
Зад волана с 3,14 промила: Почерпена жена се блъсна в детска площадка, за успокоение - продължи да пие
Зад волана с 3,14 промила: Почерпена жена се блъсна в детска...
Инфлацията за декември е 2.2%
Инфлацията за декември е 2.2%
Георги Тахов - кандидат за министър на земеделието и храните в проектокабинета "Желязков"
Георги Тахов - кандидат за министър на земеделието и храните в проектокабинета "Желязков"
Жечо Станков - кандидат за министър на енергетиката в проектокабинета "Желязков"
Жечо Станков - кандидат за министър на енергетиката в проектокабинета "Желязков"