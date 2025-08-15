District Governor of Sofia: Claims of "Mass Sale" Are a Gross Distortion of the State-Owned Properties Programme

The programme for state-owned properties is not intended for sale and follows a strict procedure that guarantees the public interest. This was written on Facebook by the District Governor of Sofia, Stefan Arsov, addressing “Borislav Bonev and other political figures who continue to make political capital out of the topic.”

“First, the properties are used to meet public needs – schools, hospitals, sports and cultural facilities. If a property is not in use or requires modernisation, the possibility of a concession or lease is assessed in order to provide public services. Only when there is no interest in leasing or concession can the state and municipality proceed with a disposal transaction – sale, exchange or otherwise – after an objective analysis that the property is not needed for public functions,” Arsov wrote.

“Misleading the public with claims of ‘mass sale’ is a serious and gross distortion of the programme. Its real aim is transparency, efficiency and public benefit, not sensational political slogans,” the District Governor commented.