БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Чете се за: 00:02 мин.
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Потушен е пожарът от дерайлиралия товарен влак с цистерни...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Товарен влак с цистерни гори край село Пясъчево
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин *** Очаквайте извънредна емисия "По света и у нас"

District Governor of Sofia: Claims of "Mass Sale" Are a Gross Distortion of the State-Owned Properties Programme

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
областният управител софия твърденията масова продажба грубо изопачаване програмата държавни имоти
Снимка: Stefan Arsov/Facebook

The programme for state-owned properties is not intended for sale and follows a strict procedure that guarantees the public interest. This was written on Facebook by the District Governor of Sofia, Stefan Arsov, addressing “Borislav Bonev and other political figures who continue to make political capital out of the topic.”

“First, the properties are used to meet public needs – schools, hospitals, sports and cultural facilities. If a property is not in use or requires modernisation, the possibility of a concession or lease is assessed in order to provide public services. Only when there is no interest in leasing or concession can the state and municipality proceed with a disposal transaction – sale, exchange or otherwise – after an objective analysis that the property is not needed for public functions,” Arsov wrote.

“Misleading the public with claims of ‘mass sale’ is a serious and gross distortion of the programme. Its real aim is transparency, efficiency and public benefit, not sensational political slogans,” the District Governor commented.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
3
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
4
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
5
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
Как държавата ще регулира процеса по приемане на еврото?
6
Как държавата ще регулира процеса по приемане на еврото?

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
2
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
3
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Politics

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov on Political Synchrony, ‘Bandit Privatisation’ and the ‘Makeshift’ Structure
GERB Leader Boyko Borissov on Political Synchrony, ‘Bandit Privatisation’ and the ‘Makeshift’ Structure
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Just and Lasting Peace Cannot Be Achieved without Ukraine and the EU Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Just and Lasting Peace Cannot Be Achieved without Ukraine and the EU
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Political Reactions Over the Case Concerning the Sale of 4,400 State-Owned Properties Political Reactions Over the Case Concerning the Sale of 4,400 State-Owned Properties
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Calls for Closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Calls for Closure of the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Cabinet Proposes Raising Poverty Line to BGN 764 Cabinet Proposes Raising Poverty Line to BGN 764
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Constitutional Balance between Institutions Paralysed; Government Ready for Political Battles PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Constitutional Balance between Institutions Paralysed; Government Ready for Political Battles
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Тръмп кацна в Аляска за разговорите с Путин
Чете се за: 00:02 мин.
По света
В очакване на ключовата среща в Аляска между Тръмп и Путин за бъдещето на Украйна В очакване на ключовата среща в Аляска между Тръмп и Путин за бъдещето на Украйна
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
По света
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР) Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Европа преди срещата между Тръмп и Путин - какви са очакванията? Европа преди срещата между Тръмп и Путин - какви са очакванията?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
По света
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, има засегнати къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
На Голяма Богородица: Хиляди миряни почетоха деня на Успението на...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ