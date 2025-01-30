НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev

емил кошлуков желю желев своето историята основният мотор промяна
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:11, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

January 30, 2025, marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of Dr. Zhelyu Zhelev, Bulgaria's first democratically elected President.

In his memory, at 14:30, a memorial service was held at the Patriarchal Cathedral of "St. Alexander Nevsky," led by His Holiness, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, for the repose of his soul.

Zhelev left a lasting mark on the democratic transition of Bulgaria. He was one of the initiators and organisers of the first informal opposition organisations against the totalitarian rule in the late 1980s. Zhelyu Zhelev was the first President elected in direct democratic elections in 1992, with Blaga Dimitrova as Vice President. He served as President until January 1997. As Head of State, Zhelev played a pivotal role in maintaining civil peace in the country during exceptionally difficult and perilous times.

Here is what the Director General of BNT, Emil Koshlukov, shared about Zhelyu Zhelev in the studio of "Denyat zapochva" ("The Day Begins"):

"In order for us to say 'we Bulgarians,' we need to have a common collective national memory, which typically has two aspects—normative, binding, and connecting through the years."

"If there is no past, if a day like today sinks into oblivion, what is the point of tomorrow? What a nation chooses to keep in its memory speaks a lot. And it doesn't necessarily have to be historical memory."

According to him, history is concerned not with duration or connectivity, but with disruptions—when wars occur, when regimes fall. The nation cares about what follows.

"These rituals that we do are the fabric of the nation," Koshlukov noted.

"Attempts to change history are the primary battle of all ideologies. This cultural memory is what makes you Bulgarian; leaders are part of it," he said.

Koshlukov emphasised that Zhelyu Zhelev has his rightful place in history—he was the primary driver of change. Perhaps the best way to describe him is as being "a sincere person." He was truly honest, free of deceit and had no hidden agendas, he pointed out.

"He was a true democrat, always saying: 'Democracy is made by democrats.' He deeply believed in the peaceful transition," he added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
18:45, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
17:05, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
16:57, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
16:46, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
16:04, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
15:41, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
15:29, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
14:28, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
14:19, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
14:02, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Топ 24
Най-четени
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от Белия дом
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от...
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия "Американ еърлайнс"
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия...
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма оцелели
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма...
След поставяне на ботокс: В "Пирогов" спасиха жена с опасност за живота
След поставяне на ботокс: В "Пирогов" спасиха жена с...
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят глупости, че 18 млрд. не била дупката
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят...
Полет в бъдещето: Нов свръхзвуков самолет ще е наследник на "Конкорд"
Полет в бъдещето: Нов свръхзвуков самолет ще е наследник на...
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски шампион, който създава олимпийска шампионка
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски...
Мъж е починал на ски писта в курорта Банско в Пирин
Мъж е починал на ски писта в курорта Банско в Пирин
Венислав Антов е №1 по реализирани точки в Шампионската лига
Венислав Антов е №1 по реализирани точки в Шампионската лига
Бюджетът отново разгорещи страстите в НС - замериха Наталия Киселова с правилник
Бюджетът отново разгорещи страстите в НС - замериха Наталия Киселова с правилник