District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned

The district governor of Shumen, Beynur Ahmed, is resigning. He will submit his resignation letter to the Council of Ministers within the working day. This was announced by the press office of the district administration.

It was further clarified that Ahmed expects his powers to be terminated and will continue to perform his duties until the Council of Ministers makes a decision on appointing a new governor of Shumen.

Gyursel Hasanov has also resigned as governor of Targovishte district.

"I would like to sincerely thank the entire district administration – I found a well-functioning structure, and I am pleased to say that I am leaving it even more organized, effective, and united. Thank you for the high professionalism I encountered and for your dedication," said Hasanov in a statement published on the institution's website.

Haskovo 's regional governor Mehmed Ataman also resigned.

"I fulfilled the will of our leader, Delyan Peevski (leader of "MRF-New Beginning"), and submitted my resignation," Ataman told BTA.

"I am part of this political force and its regional chairperson. A state post does not mean everything," Ataman commented and assured that he would continue working for the party's cause.

Earlier today, Delyan Peevski called on the governors from "MRF - New Beginning" to resign today if they want to have a career in the party.

Source: BTA

