НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned

областните управители шумен търговище подадоха оставки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:45, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The district governor of Shumen, Beynur Ahmed, is resigning. He will submit his resignation letter to the Council of Ministers within the working day. This was announced by the press office of the district administration.

It was further clarified that Ahmed expects his powers to be terminated and will continue to perform his duties until the Council of Ministers makes a decision on appointing a new governor of Shumen.

Gyursel Hasanov has also resigned as governor of Targovishte district.

"I would like to sincerely thank the entire district administration – I found a well-functioning structure, and I am pleased to say that I am leaving it even more organized, effective, and united. Thank you for the high professionalism I encountered and for your dedication," said Hasanov in a statement published on the institution's website.

Haskovo 's regional governor Mehmed Ataman also resigned.

"I fulfilled the will of our leader, Delyan Peevski (leader of "MRF-New Beginning"), and submitted my resignation," Ataman told BTA.

"I am part of this political force and its regional chairperson. A state post does not mean everything," Ataman commented and assured that he would continue working for the party's cause.

Earlier today, Delyan Peevski called on the governors from "MRF - New Beginning" to resign today if they want to have a career in the party.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
Government will propose a new draft budget for 2025
21:20, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
21:03, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
19:04, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
18:58, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
 GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
17:38, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
17:03, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
16:41, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
16:06, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the draft law on State Budget for 2025"
PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the draft law on State Budget for 2025"
15:54, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
14:59, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
21:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
19:48, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew
Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
Captain Lyubomir Chanev: Thank you to all Bulgaria for waiting and hoping
Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
Bulgarian sailors released by Yemen's Houthis returned to Sofia
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
Топ 24
Най-четени
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но данъците няма да се пипат
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но...
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата край Локорско
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата...
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище София
Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха на летище...
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е подигравка"
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е...
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд. лева, предстоят ни много тежки и сериозни изпитания
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд....
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Борисов се отказва от председателското място на Комисията по външна политика
Борисов се отказва от председателското място на Комисията по външна...
Четири титли за българските борци в първия ден на "Дан Колов - Никола Петров"
Четири титли за българските борци в първия ден на "Дан Колов - Никола Петров"
Кинофестивалът "Сънданс" започва с отзвук от пожарите в Лос Анджелис
Кинофестивалът "Сънданс" започва с отзвук от пожарите в Лос Анджелис