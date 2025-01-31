НОВИНИ
Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections

ботокс
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:58, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Doctors from "Pirogov" emergency hospital in Sofia saved the life of a 30-year-old woman who had Botox injections administered to her earlier this month. The woman was experiencing drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, and weakness in the muscles of her entire body. The diagnosis turned out to be iatrogenic botulism.

An infectious disease specialist prescribed botulism antitoxin, but it was difficult to find in the country. Therefore, "Pirogov" hospital turned for help to the Military Medical Academy (VMA), and they delivered the necessary amount of the serum, which enabled the specialists to save the young woman. The leader of the team that saved her, Associate Professor Maria Dimitrova, shared details about this rare and severe case.

"The most frightening thing for her, and the reason she urgently sought medical help, was the weakness in all four limbs, which made it extremely difficult for her to move. She was admitted as an emergency case for diagnosis," explained Dr. Dimitrova.

Numerous tests were performed on her in a short period. After consulting with an infectious disease specialist, the doctors confirmed their suspicions, with the diagnosis being iatrogenic botulism. The patient was fortunate that the necessary medication was available.

