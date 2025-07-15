БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Launches Free HPV Vaccination for Children

state launches free hpv vaccination children
Снимка: илюстративна

The Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Fund have officially launched the National Programme for Primary Prevention of HPV-Related Cancers for the period 2025–2030, the Ministry of Health said on July 15.

As part of the new programme, free HPV vaccinations will be offered this year to girls aged 10 to under 15 and boys aged 10 to under 14. The vaccines will be administered by general practitioners, pediatricians, and obstetrician-gynecologists.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common cause of sexually transmitted infection and is responsible for skin warts, anogenital warts and papilloma growths of the respiratory tract. In addition, however, HPV causes 5% of all cancers in women and men worldwide, e.g. Cervical cancer (most common); Vaginal and vulvar cancer; Penile and anal cancer; Head and neck cancers; Oral and throat cancers.

Each year, approximately 67,500 HPV-related cancers are diagnosed across EU member states, including about 33,000 new cases of cervical cancer, with 15,000 deaths annually. In Bulgaria, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women under 45.

Scientific data from the past 20 years show that HPV vaccines are both highly effective and safe. Among vaccinated individuals, the risk of HPV-related cancers drops by more than 80%. Countries such as Australia, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, the UK (Scotland), and the United States have reported significant reductions in cervical cancer incidence, with some even considering it nearly eradicated (UK, Australia).

In 2025, the National Primary Cancer Prevention Programme for cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) includes:

Free first dose of HPV vaccine may be given to:

  • girls aged 10 to 15 years and under;
  • boys aged 10 to 14 years and under.

Free second dose of HPV vaccine is available to:

  • girls aged 10 to 16 years under age;
  • boys aged 10 to 15 years (after an interval of 6-12 months from the first dose, whether or not given under a national programme).

Последвайте ни

