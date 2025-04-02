БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
DRF-MRF decided to continue its support for the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov'

Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
EN
After a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Democracy, Rights and Feedoms - Movement for rights and Feedoms (DRF-MRF), together with the Central Operational Bureau of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, which lasted more than 6 hours on April 1, a decision was made that their support for the cabinet will continue, provided that the terms of the agreement are strictly followed.

DRF-MRF for now remains part of the ruling parliamentary majority and supports the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet until the publication of the convergence report on Bulgaria's readiness to join the Eurozone. This was announced in a special declaration after the extremely long meeting, attended by the regional chairs of the movement, in addition to the MPs and operational leadership of the party.

They stated that their party has the longest coalition experience in Bulgarian political life and, for this reason, cannot afford extreme actions. They will adhere to the agreement signed for the formation of the current cabinet and insist that their support in the coming months will be in strict compliance with this agreement. They emphasised that all legislative initiatives and matters related to the executive branch should be discussed in the Council for Joint Governance and adopted by consensus.

Furthermore, they want the other coalition participants to distance themselves and not support anything backed by "MRF - New Beginning".

"In order for our country to meet the convergence report of the European Commission for joining the Eurozone, with a clear parliamentary majority, excluding from its composition party leaders sanctioned for serious corruption, who are currently being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office over the specific case of the gas storage facility in Chiren, the DRF-MRF parliamentary group will fulfill its signed commitment to the agreement until the report is received. We also declare that, until then, we will not support any legislative decision proposed or adopted with the votes of MRF- New Beginning. This is possible provided that all parties in the majority explicitly state in advance that they do not wish their proposals to be adopted with the votes of this parliamentary group," said Hasan Aziz, Head of the Central Operational Bureau of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms.

"The parliamentary majority should function as outlined in the agreement and the proposal that was accepted. This means that all decisions, both legislative and executive-related, must be discussed. Absolutely all of them. I emphasise. At the same time, you saw our position in the declaration regarding the Peevski model," said Dzhevdjet Chakarov, chairman of the parliamentary group "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF"

DRF-MRF declared that they are more united than ever and described as speculation the claims that some of the MPs are ready to leave the group. Dzhevdjet Chakarov also declared, on behalf of Ahmed Dogan, that Dr. Dogan has not authorized anyone to speak about the founding of another party.

DRF-MRF did not comment on their behaviour after the convergence report on Bulgaria's readiness to join the Eurozone is announced.

