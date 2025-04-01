Key decision: Will DRF-MRF continue to support the government?

A key day for the fate of the ruling majority. On April 1, 'Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for rights and Freedoms' (DRF-MRF) gathered at their headquarters to decide whether they will continue supporting the cabinet of Rosen Zhelyazkov. In recent days, several local structures of the party have called for the convening of an extraordinary National Conference and the election of new leadership. There has even been talk of founding a new party.

At 13:00, a meeting of the DRF-MRF MPs, the party's operational leadership, and the regional leaders began, and it has now been ongoing for 5 hours. The main decision being made is whether the DRF-MRF parliamentary group will leave the governing majority in the Parliament, thus withdrawing their support for the Zhelyazkov cabinet, or whether they will continue their support. If they choose to continue supporting the government, two options are possible.

One option is to continue as they have been up until now, while the second option is for the DRF-MRF to set conditions to halt the renewal of the regulators, as disputes over appointments in the regulatory bodies last week led to renewed tension between DRF-MRF and the governing coalition of GERB-UDF, "BSP-United Left," and "There Is Such a People." Before the meeting began, Dzeyhan Ibrahimov indicated that sensational news was unlikely to emerge from today’s gathering.

“We have repeatedly warned that the parliamentary majority is not meeting and working in the format that was agreed upon at the beginning of its formation. Last Friday, we warned that this cannot continue with hidden support and public support from political parties that are not part of the majority. This is why we are gathering the collective bodies today; we will come up with the appropriate decisions, and you will be informed in a timely manner,” said Dzeyhan Ibrahimov. Will you set conditions? "MRF never works with conditions. MRF works only with facts based on signed agreements and everything that is documented in writing." Will you want such an agreement in order to continue working in the government? “That is up to the three parties that signed the parliamentary majority agreement.” Which parties are you referring to? “We clearly saw, both with the budget and the regulators, the support of the New Beginning party. We have never sought such support, and as far as we understand, the other three parties have not either. If they want it, they should come forward and state it clearly.” Is it possible that some of your deputies could leave and join the 'New Beginning'? Of course it is speculation, we are more united and more cohesive than ever. Is the three plus one formula a good one? “The formula is not important. What matters are the priorities outlined in the governance programme and the agreements.” Is it possible to stop your support for the government? “We do not resort to extreme actions. MRF has never shown that it makes extreme decisions. We will make a serious political decision, which will be announced to the media and our partners,” commented Dzeyhan Ibrahimov from DRF-MRF.

