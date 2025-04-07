БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
ТикТок призна, че президентският вот в Румъния е бил...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Президентът Радев за смъртта на Сияна: България отново е...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Родители, загубили децата си на пътя: Борим се за правото...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
След бягството: Мъжът, пребил метеоролозите, отново е в...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Няма затворени проходи заради снега, каква е пътната...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov convenes a meeting on road safety and fight against "war on the roads"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Запази
Росен Желязков
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will convene a meeting tomorrow, April 8, on road safety and the fight against the war on the roads. This was announced by the government’s information service, which clarified that the meeting will be held at 14:00 on Tuesday at the Council of Ministers, with the participation of ministers, representatives from relevant ministries, and the non-governmental sector.

The meeting will focus on activities to ensure road safety from organizational, investment, and regulatory perspectives. The announcement also specified that the discussion will emphasize critical sections of the country’s road network and measures for additional monitoring.

A protest against "road killings" organised by the "Angels on the Road" association took place earlier today, April 7, in front of the Court House in Sofia. The march was organised one week after the fatal accident that killed 12-year-old Siyana. "We categorically demand the resignation of the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency," said Petya Ivanova, the founder of the "Angels on the Road" association.

The problems on the roads have been there for many years, if my resignation will solve these problems, I am ready to resign, Yordan Valchev, of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agenc, told the media after a meeting with protesters against "killings" on the road. He said that if his resignation would stop children from dying, he would submit it immediately.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

6-годишно дете почина след зъболекарска манипулация в Пловдив
1
6-годишно дете почина след зъболекарска манипулация в Пловдив
Ивет Стайкова, осъдена на 17 г. затвор за убийството на баба си Виолета Донева, обжалва присъдата си днес
2
Ивет Стайкова, осъдена на 17 г. затвор за убийството на баба си...
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
3
На 72 години си отиде актьорът Пламен Сираков
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма такова нещо
4
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма такова нещо
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете след упойка при зъболекар
5
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете...
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
6
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...

Най-четени

Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
1
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
2
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ "София-изток"
3
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ...
След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
4
След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София с пет отличия
5
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена...
Български лекоатлет е хванатият с 30 кг кокаин за над 5 милиона лева
6
Български лекоатлет е хванатият с 30 кг кокаин за над 5 милиона лева

More from: Bulgaria

Restructuring of Bulgarian State Railways – Cargo begins, said Deputy Prime Minister Karadzhov
Restructuring of Bulgarian State Railways – Cargo begins, said Deputy Prime Minister Karadzhov
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Road Burgas - Varna re-opened to traffic, but for vehicles weighing up to 12,5 tonnes Road Burgas - Varna re-opened to traffic, but for vehicles weighing up to 12,5 tonnes
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Heavy snowfall in the Rhodope mountains, 11 villages without electricity in Kardzhali district Heavy snowfall in the Rhodope mountains, 11 villages without electricity in Kardzhali district
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
No mountain passes closures, what are the road conditions after the snow? No mountain passes closures, what are the road conditions after the snow?
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Protests against "war on the roads" after death of a 12-year-old child in serious traffic accident Protests against "war on the roads" after death of a 12-year-old child in serious traffic accident
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ