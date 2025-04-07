PM Zhelyazkov convenes a meeting on road safety and fight against "war on the roads"

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will convene a meeting tomorrow, April 8, on road safety and the fight against the war on the roads. This was announced by the government’s information service, which clarified that the meeting will be held at 14:00 on Tuesday at the Council of Ministers, with the participation of ministers, representatives from relevant ministries, and the non-governmental sector.

The meeting will focus on activities to ensure road safety from organizational, investment, and regulatory perspectives. The announcement also specified that the discussion will emphasize critical sections of the country’s road network and measures for additional monitoring.

A protest against "road killings" organised by the "Angels on the Road" association took place earlier today, April 7, in front of the Court House in Sofia. The march was organised one week after the fatal accident that killed 12-year-old Siyana. "We categorically demand the resignation of the head of the Road Infrastructure Agency," said Petya Ivanova, the founder of the "Angels on the Road" association.

The problems on the roads have been there for many years, if my resignation will solve these problems, I am ready to resign, Yordan Valchev, of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agenc, told the media after a meeting with protesters against "killings" on the road. He said that if his resignation would stop children from dying, he would submit it immediately.