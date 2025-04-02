Father of 12-year-old child who died in a car accident: The truck driver didn’t get out to help, he was drinking coffee

The father of 12-year-old Siyana, Nikolai Popov, is calling on the Prosecutor's Office to change the charges and request a permanent arrest for the truck driver who killed his daughter on the Pleven-Lukovit road. He made the emotional plea in a post on Facebook on april 2.

On Monday at noon, a truck collided with the car in which the child was traveling with her grandmother and grandfather.

"The truck driver didn’t even get out to help. He stayed in the cabin, then drank coffee. He claimed he wasn't at fault. The ambulance arrived maybe an hour later. I don't know. But whenever it came, there was no chance for Siyana’s life." "The driver left, released by the police. Thanks to the district prosecutor in Pleven, he was detained. He was charged under the lightest charge! Under this charge, he might get away without serving any prison time." "I urge the prosecution to immediately change the charges and request the court to impose a permanent arrest."

According to the father, numerous reports about the accident site had been submitted to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). "No measures were taken. According to RIA and the mice inhabiting it, there is no problem," he pointed out.

"Siyana was wonderful! Kind, good, and very beautiful. She is no longer with us. She will forever remain a child, just 12 years old. She died in agony, in the most cruel way, in the hands of her grandmother, on the way to the hospital. That’s all she was meant to experience on this earth. The state or the lack of it killed her." "Siyana’s grandfather, Chief Firefighter Georgi Lambev! One of the best in Pleven, who saved dozens of people on the same road, is now fighting for his life in hospital. With a crushed skull and almost no arm. The same arm with which he used to pull people out and save them," the girl's father wrote.

Today, April 2, there was another accident on the same section of the Pleven-Lukovit road. This morning, a truck overturned on the Telish-Radomirtsi section. No information has been released yet regarding the causes of the accident.