Book of Condolence for Pope Francis Opened at Apostolic Nunciature in Sofia

Following the passing of Pope Francis, a special book of condolence was opened today, April 23, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Sofia.

Described by visitors as a humble servant of peace and hope, Pope Francis was honoured by members of the public who began arriving this morning to pay their respects. From 9:30 AM onwards, individuals came to express their admiration and gratitude for his life and legacy.

The condolence book will be open today from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM, and again tomorrow from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM at 6 "11th August" Street.

“I came because I respect him, because he supported poor people."

His Excellency Paulo Roberto Campos Tarrisse da Fontoura, Ambassador of Brazil to Bulgaria, said:

“This is a very sad day for us, but Pope Francis, a Latin American from Argentina, showed us the way and enriched the Church. I hope that now, in this moment, we can continue on that path.”

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha commented:

“First and foremost, as Head of State of the Vatican… that alone is significant. And also, because of the memories of his visit here to Bulgaria, for which we have always been deeply grateful. There are many topics that connect us. And as a person—his spirit was so informal, unpretentious… even in a moment of sorrow like this, we remember his sense of humour.”

Pope Francis—the first Jesuit and the first pope from Latin America—left an indelible mark with his calls for peace, care for the poor, and the protection of our common home, the Earth. Through his personal example, he reminded us that true strength lies in humility and that faith is found in acts of love.

A funeral Mass for Pope Francis will be held on April 28 at 6:00 PM at the Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Sofia. According to the event's organizers, following Pope Francis's passing on Monday, this is the time he most needs our prayers.