European Commissioner for Justice will pay a working visit to Bulgaria

The European Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law, Michael McGrath, is arriving on an official visit to Sofia on April 7

His agenda includes meetings with members of the cabinet - with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, as well as with Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev. He will discuss the country's actions following last year's rule of law report.

The focus will be on justice and the fight against corruption. In the afternoon, McGrath will also engage in discussions on the topic with members of Parliament.