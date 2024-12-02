End of the water rationing in Pleven and Lovech

End of the water regime in Pleven and Lovech. However, the situation remains critical because of the problems accumulated for years. Among them are the huge water losses - over 70%, the outdated water transmission network, and the lack of a dam.

The water problems in Pleven have been temporarily solved and water is flowing in the taps again.

"We have not replaced the water network and the losses in the city are at 70%. This has led to a reworking of the projects we have submitted to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. The streets, which are included as an agreement with the Ministry of Regional Development, all provide for the replacement of the water supply network," explained Dr. Valentin Hristov, Mayor of Pleven.

Strict water rationing introduced in Pleven and Lovech

The local authorities will work towards a long-term solution to the problem. The first steps, however, involve identifying the points in the network with the highest losses, using the expertise of the Sofia water utility company. A replacement of the water distribution network is also planned. The larger goal is the construction of the "Cherni Osam" reservoir.

"The construction of the reservoir is essential, but at the same time, certain parts of the water supply network where the biggest losses occur must be replaced. Otherwise, we will face a situation like in Kocherinovo. Seeking additional alternative water sources is not a solution, as these sources cannot provide water through the old infrastructure," said Minister of Environment and Water Petar Dimitrov. Only the 'Cherni Osam' reservoir will solve the water supply issues for Pleven, Lovech, and Troyan, but this is a long-term solution that will take around 10 years. Therefore, the short-term measures are focused on replacing the water supply network to reduce losses. When such a reservoir is built, it will be able to store water for a long period, unlike our current shallow water sources, which leave us dependent on natural conditions," stated Genoveva Trifonova from the Pleven Water Utility.

Pleven residents are aware that the problem is now solved for a short time. They are looking for funding, including from operational programmes, to build a 200 km water transmission network.

"120 million have been allocated and only 30 million are coming to Pleven and they will not all be used to replace the water and sewerage network - we are looking for funding from different places," said Pleven Mayor Valentin Hristov.

Water restictions were introduced for Pleven residents during the spring high water, according to the environment minister. The reason is that Pleven and Lovech do not have a water treatment plant, and so even if there is water, it gets stagnant and becomes unusable. Dimitrov outlined the negative picture if measures are not taken to reduce losses in the water supply network, not only in Pleven.

"Regarding water supply for domestic use, I can say that the main issue causing water shortages is the alarming level of water losses. In Pleven, over 70% of the water is lost—around 20 cubic meters per kilometer of pipeline per day. Imagine a water supply network stretching 200 kilometers and the scale of losses we're talking about. These losses in Pleven are currently at 71%, and they will continue to increase. Five years ago, Pernik had strict water rationing, and in that time, the losses have risen by 9%. No measures have been taken there. If action isn't taken in Pleven, it will face the same situation," said Petar Dimitrov.

Under the 2024-2026 programme of the Ministry of Regional Development, more than 7 billion BGN are earmarked for municipal projects, which can also be directed to the replacement of water infrastructure.

