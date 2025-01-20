НОВИНИ
European Commissioner for Economy discussed the adoption of the euro with Bulgaria's Minister of Finance

еврокомисарят икономика обсъди теменужка петкова приемането еврото
17:55, 20.01.2025
EU Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the adoption of the euro with Bulgaria's Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova. The two held talks today, Janaury 20 as revealed by a post from the Commissioner on social media.

"Good first discussion with Temenuzhka Petkova, Bulgarian Minister of Finance - we expect strong cooperation. The European Commission will continue to support Bulgaria on its path to Euro Area accession," Dombovskis wrote on Ex.

Upon taking office, Petkova stated that by the end of the month, Bulgaria may request extraordinary convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding the country’s adoption of the euro. The goal is for Bulgaria to officially join the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

