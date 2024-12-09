Famous Bulgarian mountain climber Doychin Vassilev passed away

The famous Bulgarian mountaineer Doychin Vassilev died at the age of 80. This was reported by journalist Ivan Popyordanov on December 9.

He was a participant in three national Himalayan expeditions (Lhotse 1981, Everest 1984 and Annapurna 1989) and had in his career climbed 5 eight-thousanders, although the climb of Shishapangma (8027 m) in 1999, together with Dr. Karina Sulova, was not recognized by international statistics, since they both reached the central summit (8008 m) and not the main peak (8027 m).

Vassilev also climbed Daulagiri (8167 m) in 1995, Everest (8848 m) in 1997, Makalu (8463 m) in 1998 and Cho Oyu (8188 m) in 1999.

