БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
ЕС отлага ответните мита за САЩ с 90 дни
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Две напред, една назад: Тръмп даде заден за митата засега
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Президентът Радев: Лицемерие е да критикуваш договора с...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
"Загубихме бебенцето и без малко да загубим и...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First-ever statue of Umberto Eco unveiled—In a bookstore in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The idea is by Daniel Valchev

Снимка: Борислава Алексова, БНТ

For the first time, a statue of the renowned Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco has been unveiled—and not just anywhere, but in a bookstore in Sofia. What inspired the idea, and what lessons does Eco’s legacy continue to teach us?

“I believe that anyone who has a relationship with literature has what you might call a ‘personal library’—those 10 or 15 books they've read, reread, thought about, perhaps even imitated in their own writing. For some reason, Umberto Eco is one of the authors I’ve always greatly admired. He’s undoubtedly a part of my personal library,” shared Daniel Valchev, who initiated the project.

“I only met him once, I think it was back in 2002, when the late Prof. Ivaylo Znepolski invited him to Sofia for two days. We saw each other a few times, including at a dinner at the Italian Embassy. But that’s not what impressed me most. What matters is that Eco was a writer of immense literary talent, and also one of the most socially engaged and profound contemporary philosophers.”

Valchev said he learned a great deal from Eco’s work. When he realised there was no statue of Eco anywhere in the world, the idea came naturally: “Why not make one in our bookshop?”

“One day, while walking down Vitosha Boulevard maybe two years ago, I noticed for the first time—somehow I hadn’t paid attention before—the statue of Aleko Konstantinov. I really liked it. And I told my friends, ‘That’s the sculptor who should do Umberto Eco.’”

That sculptor is Boris Borisov—“an exceptional Bulgarian artist,” Valchev said. Borisov agreed, and the result is a statue of Umberto Eco holding a book and a platypus—a nod to Eco’s book “Kant and the Platypus,” which has also been translated into Bulgarian.

“The first thing I learned from Eco is that a smart story can be told beautifully. Unfortunately, today the world is full of stories that seem shallow to me, or deep, meaningful texts that are hard to read. With Eco, both elements come together naturally.”

Valchev pointed to a wall in the bookstore where visitors can find quotes from great writers. One of them is from Umberto Eco: “The world is full of wonderful books that no one reads, sadly.”

Another key idea Valchev emphasised from Eco’s work is the role of memory in defining who we are.

“We're moving toward offloading everything onto computers—letting them remember for us. But without our memory, what are we? And what do we actually remember? Not facts like the length of the Amazon or how many tributaries the Nile has. Those are important, but we can always look them up—even before the internet. What we do remember, consciously or not, are the things we’ve read, the things we’ve lived. And in that sense, literature is a way of living more than one life.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
1
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
2
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
3
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в ареста
4
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в...
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
5
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София
6
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
4
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
5
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Culture

Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS) Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ