Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog

Five flights were diverted from Sofia airport last night due to thick fog. What is the reason for this and will the fog interfere with operations at the airport?

The flights in question involved two airlines and were scheduled to land at Terminals 1 and 2 between midnight and 1:30 AM but were redirected to other airports. Since then, and up to this moment, no flights have been unable to land at Sofia Airport.

According to airport officials, the decision to divert flights to other airports is made by the airlines and flight crews based on weather conditions. Sofia Airport is equipped to handle landings in foggy and winter conditions.

