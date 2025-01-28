Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week

The flu activity is expected to peak this week and next, according to the director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The incidence rate in the country is 202 per 10,000 people, but it is significantly higher among children aged 0 to 4, according to data from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The districts of Pernik, Stara Zagora and Pazardzhik are facing an epidemic. Starting tomorrow, January 29, measures against the spread of the virus are introduced in the districts of Gabrovo, Kyustendil and Montana.

The number of flu cases is increasing rapidly, which is why other regions are preparing to introduce anti-epidemic measures. Sofia City is among the few areas in the country with low incidence.

"Many factors may contribute, but one of the main ones is hidden morbidity. People are self-testing, self-treating, and the illness is not officially registered. Hidden morbidity can be dangerous if the self-diagnosed person does not take steps to protect others," explained Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

This can be prevented if the infected person stays at home and wears a mask when interacting with family members. Medical professionals recommend a flu test as soon as the first symptoms appear.

"We have two very effective antiviral medications for the flu, which are prescribed by a doctor. It is very important to start treatment within the first one or two days before the virus multiplies and causes a serious infection in our body with the potential for various complications," said Prof. Iva Hristova.

Among the most common complications are various ear infections, which mainly affect children.

"There is an increase, of course, but it is not something alarming. In the beginning, the symptoms of such a condition are simply ear pain, which can be managed with painkillers," said Dr. Stefan Raikov, a specialist in the ENT clinic at Tsaritsa Yoanna University Hospital - ISUL.

Consultation with a specialist is mandatory if ear fullness or ringing in the ears occurs. Untreated nasal congestion can also be a cause of middle ear inflammation.

"When nasal congestion is prevented, otitis can be cleared up. Of course, sometimes antibiotic treatment is necessary," noted Dr. Stefan Raikov, a specialist in the ENT clinic at Tsaritsa Yoanna University Hospital - ISUL.

The pediatric ENT clinic at ISUL treats children from all over Western Bulgaria. Some of the rooms in the clinic need renovation. For the second year, the Holy Synod has organised a charity campaign for the clinic. The Metropolitan of Lovech, Gavrail, handed over the collected 14,000 BGN to the director of ISUL. The repair of the clinic is expected to begin by spring.

