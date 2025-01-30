НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely

грипна епидемия перник учениците учат дистанционно
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:04, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Starting today, January 30, Pernik has also declared a flu epidemic, effective until February 5.

Flu activity in Bulgaria is expected to peak this week and next

This brings the total number of districts where temporary anti-epidemic measures have been introduced to 14. To limit the spread of the flu, intensified screening is being conducted in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools to prevent children with clinical symptoms from attending.

In Pernik, during the epidemic period, in-person classes will be suspended, and students will switch to remote learning instead of being on flu vacation.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
15:41, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
15:29, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
14:28, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
14:19, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
14:02, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
18:58, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 10:55 мин.
 First-year student from Sofia University became a leading author at a global forum on artificial intelligence
First-year student from Sofia University became a leading author at a global forum on artificial intelligence
18:22, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
 Minister Zapryanov travels to the USA to receive the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft
Minister Zapryanov travels to the USA to receive the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft
17:04, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
15:07, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
 Driver of lorry which overturned on Struma motorway dies
Driver of lorry which overturned on Struma motorway dies
14:52, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
More from: Health
Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
Influenza epidemic in almost half of Bulgaria - schools temporarily closed in 4 districts
Influenza epidemic in almost half of Bulgaria - schools temporarily closed in 4 districts
Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil
Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil
Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
Flu epidemic declared in Dobrich
Flu epidemic declared in Dobrich
Two more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic
Two more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic
Топ 24
Най-четени
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от Белия дом
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от...
Стоян Делчев - първият олимпийски шампион на България в спортната гимнастика
Стоян Делчев - първият олимпийски шампион на България в спортната...
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия "Американ еърлайнс"
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия...
Влизай в колата да не стане лошо: Имало ли е агресия от страна на униформен?
Влизай в колата да не стане лошо: Имало ли е агресия от страна на...
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят глупости, че 18 млрд. не била дупката
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят...
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски шампион, който създава олимпийска шампионка
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски...
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма оцелели
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма...
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби
Студенти тръгнаха на протестен марш от Белград към Нови Сад
Студенти тръгнаха на протестен марш от Белград към Нови Сад