Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely

Starting today, January 30, Pernik has also declared a flu epidemic, effective until February 5.

Flu activity in Bulgaria is expected to peak this week and next

This brings the total number of districts where temporary anti-epidemic measures have been introduced to 14. To limit the spread of the flu, intensified screening is being conducted in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools to prevent children with clinical symptoms from attending.

In Pernik, during the epidemic period, in-person classes will be suspended, and students will switch to remote learning instead of being on flu vacation.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News