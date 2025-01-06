Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova

The current season of respiratory illnesses is similar to the previous one, and there may even be fewer cases, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during an interview on BNT's programme "The Day Begins" on January 6. The flu activity is expected to peak at the end of January.

Flu type A is still dominant, she clarified, unlike COVID-19, where the percentage of cases is decreasing every week.

"If the positive tests for COVID-19 are 1.8-1.9%, those for flu are over 11%."

While we are far from epidemic levels, the circulation of the flu is gradually increasing, Prof. Hristova concluded.

"At the moment, it is 10 times more likely to get ill with the flu than COVID-19."

She emphasized that viral infections should not be treated with antibiotics.

She added that the incidence of scarlet fever and chickenpox is decreasing for 2024. Regarding influenza vaccines, Prof. Iva Hristova pointed out:

"There has been a definite increase in the number of flu vaccinations. The interest is very high. For several consecutive years, the Ministry of Health has been purchasing an increasing number of vaccines, but they still prove to be insufficient. The issue is that, globally, vaccine supplies are limited and need to be requested very early."

She also recommended the pneumococcal vaccine, particularly for people over the age of 65.

"They should express their interest to their general practitioner and then go to receive the vaccine."

She added that the vaccine provides good immunity and can even be administered together with the flu vaccine. Those vaccinated, she said, either do not contract the flu or experience it much more mildly without complications. The vaccine’s effectiveness is over 55-60%.

Regarding the variability of flu viruses A and B, Prof. Hristova explained that type A, particularly H1, is the most prone to changes.

"This is the strain that changes every year in the vaccine to best match what is expected to circulate."

The virus of flu B changes the least. Currently, flu type A, subtype H3, is dominant.

"We are seeing a slight increase in flu B cases, but it is still too early to analyze this data," she added.

