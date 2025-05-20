Four Arrested in Sandanski in Joint Operation Investigating EU Funds Misuse

Four individuals were detained in the region of Sandanski (Southern Bulgaria) on May 20 during a joint operation conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) and the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of funds from the European Union. Authorities have not disclosed the names of those arrested, and further details on the case remain confidential at this stage.