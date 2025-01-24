From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process

Bulgaria will assume the Chairmanship-in-Office of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) for the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. This was announced by Foreign Minister. Georg Georgiev, who met with European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on January 24.

The ministry's statement notes that Bulgaria would welcome the active participation of the European Commission (EC) in initiatives and events during this period in order to enhance the synergy between the European Union (EU) and the countries in the Process in the field of innovation.

The Minister congratulated the Commissioner for taking on this key portfolio for Europe. Sustainable and long-term economic growth can be achieved by promoting technological innovation, investing in research infrastructure, and accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence into industry. An example of such a contribution is the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), the first of its kind in Eastern Europe focused on scientific excellence, world-class research and cutting-edge technologies. Minister Georgiev noted that such initiatives strengthen the scientific and innovation position not only of Bulgaria but of the EU as well.

