ИЗВЕСТИЯ

From July 4, Only Vehicles Up To 12 Tonnes Allowed Through Petrohan Pass

Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Heavy-duty trucks over this limit will be redirected via National Road I-1

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on July 4, only vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes will be allowed to pass through the Petrohan Pass. Heavy goods vehicles weighng over 12 tonnes will be redirected exclusively via National Road I-1. This measure fulfills a commitment made by the Road Infrastructure Agency to residents of the Montana region when heavy truck traffic was temporarily allowed through the pass on June 16.

The reopening of the upgraded Mezdra–Botevgrad section as of today enables the restriction of Petrohan Pass to lighter vehicles only.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges all drivers to proceed with caution, follow traffic regulations and speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers that could endanger the safety of others on the road.


