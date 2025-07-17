Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water

A protest is taking place on July 17 in the centre of Breznik, where residents have been under water restrictions for more than half a year. Recently, it was revealed that the town's drinking water contains elevated levels of manganese. Residents are demanding urgent action to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water.
A partial state of emergency has been declared in Breznik due to the manganese contamination.
Here’s what some of the residents had to say:
“I’m very worried. It’s unpleasant that things like this are happening and no action is being taken regarding the water.”
“The water is not drinkable. I have to go two or three times to fill two canisters.”
“Water supply is extremely difficult for those without a private source. I’m fortunate to have my own well, which I use for irrigation and domestic purposes.”
The municipality is looking for alternative sources in the short and long term. In the short term, the town hall told BNT that in two weeks it will start building one borehole and two wells in the area around Breznik so that it can search for water.
Vasil Uzunov, Mayor of Breznik Municipality: “The long-term solution to the problem involves sourcing water from the ‘Druzhba’ dam near the village of Meshchitsa. This is a lengthy and complex procedure that requires coordination with numerous institutions and ministries. Some initial discussions have taken place, while others are still pending. Water testing, the establishment of a sanitary protection zone, and many other documents will be needed.”