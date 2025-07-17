Protest in Breznik Over Manganese Contamination in the Water

A protest is taking place on July 17 in the centre of Breznik, where residents have been under water restrictions for more than half a year. Recently, it was revealed that the town's drinking water contains elevated levels of manganese. Residents are demanding urgent action to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water.

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Breznik due to the manganese contamination.

Here’s what some of the residents had to say:

“I’m very worried. It’s unpleasant that things like this are happening and no action is being taken regarding the water.” “The water is not drinkable. I have to go two or three times to fill two canisters.” “Water supply is extremely difficult for those without a private source. I’m fortunate to have my own well, which I use for irrigation and domestic purposes.”

The municipality is looking for alternative sources in the short and long term. In the short term, the town hall told BNT that in two weeks it will start building one borehole and two wells in the area around Breznik so that it can search for water.

