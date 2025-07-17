The Elusive Black Leopard Has Been Sighted by Camera Traps 20 km from Shumen

A new alert has been received by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen regarding the dangerous predator spotted within the territory of the “Shumen Plateau” Nature Park. The black leopard has been captured by several camera traps near a village located 20 km from Shumen and was seen by two young men during the night.

The animal was spotted in a well-lit area at the steps at the base of the “Founders of the Bulgarian State” monument, near the location known as “Chupkata”. The report was submitted by two individuals who, at 2:50 a.m. last night, had close visual contact with the leopard and felt threatened by its presence.

Representatives from all relevant institutions are appealing to the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid visiting the Shumen Plateau Nature Park during the hours of darkness. The competent ministries will once again be informed about the situation. Should a new confirmed sighting occur, the public will be notified promptly.