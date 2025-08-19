Water Utility Operators Should Take Responsibility for the Water Crisis, Ombudsman Says

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva called on water and sewerage operators to bear responsibility for the ongoing water crisis in Pleven. She urged the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) not only to issue findings but also to impose sanctions.

According to Delcheva, the new law on water and sewerage operators will help address some of the problems that have accumulated over the years. Meanwhile, the leader of MRF – New Beginning, Delyan Peevski, has demanded an emergency meeting of the relevant parliamentary committee, along with legislative proposals.

The critical situation in Pleven, combined with hundreds of complaints from the city and surrounding region, prompted a sharp reaction from the Ombudsman.

“People cannot bathe, wash, or meet their everyday needs. Mothers are even forced to sterilise their babies’ bottles with mineral water. This is an unbearable situation, as access to drinking water is one of the most fundamental and universal human rights,” Delcheva said.

In this context, she has sent letters to the Regional Development Minister and the Mayor of Pleven, urging them to take immediate action.

“They are obliged to provide alternative water supplies, regardless of the cause of the shortage. This means, first and foremost, water tankers, cisterns, bottled water, and water in containers,” she explained.

Delcheva also stressed that water and sewerage operators must assume responsibility for the frequent breakdowns and network failures:

“One of the main problems people point out in their complaints are the constant malfunctions. ViK operators must be held accountable for these, and significant funds must be invested. This problem has existed for decades—it is not something new.”

The Ombudsman also called on the EWRC to act more decisively:

“They must not only conduct inspections but also begin imposing penalties. I would also like to mention the draft law on water and sewerage operators, which we will be advocating for. It should oblige operators to fulfil their investment plans and ensure water quality.”

Earlier today, Delyan Peevski also urged the state to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the crisis of water shortages.