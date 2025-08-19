БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Due to the Euro Adoption: Banks Ready to Extend Fee-Free Cash Deposit Period

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази

For the moment, the deadline for free submission is the end of December

евро
Снимка: илюстративна

The largest banks in Bulgaria are prepared to extend the deadline for depositing cash into accounts without fees in order to ease the transition from the lev to the euro after 1 January, a review by BNT News has shown.

According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), 640 tonnes of banknotes and 7,700 tonnes of coins will need to be withdrawn from circulation. At present, the five major banks allow fee-free deposits within different timeframes – from late September to the end of December – but in the event of increased demand, this period will be extended.

To qualify for fee-free deposits, customers must place the funds into their own account, either personally or through an authorised representative. For larger sums exceeding 30,000 leva, most banks also require prior notice.

“Introducing the euro is not something that happens every day, so it is only natural that people have concerns. That is why we decided to give our clients the opportunity to deposit their banknotes in advance without fees, either in branches or at deposit-enabled ATMs, of which our bank has a significant number. We also have a subsidiary in Croatia, from which we learned valuable lessons on how their transition was managed. It is important to avoid crowds in the banks during the first days and months of 2026, which is why we made this option available much earlier. On 1 January 2026, all deposits made by our clients will be automatically converted at the fixed euro exchange rate, in line with the law on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria,” said Michaela Temelkova.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
1
Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
2
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
3
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
4
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
Володимир Зеленски пристигна в Белия дом за разговори с Тръмп
5
Володимир Зеленски пристигна в Белия дом за разговори с Тръмп
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
6
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
3
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
4
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Bulgaria

Water Utility Operators Should Take Responsibility for the Water Crisis, Ombudsman Says
Water Utility Operators Should Take Responsibility for the Water Crisis, Ombudsman Says
Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Patriarch Daniil Blessed the Governor of the Bulgarina National Bank Patriarch Daniil Blessed the Governor of the Bulgarina National Bank
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in “Coalition of the Willing” Video Conference Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Participates in “Coalition of the Willing” Video Conference
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Condition of Ticket Inspector Injured in a Car-Bus Crash in Sofia Remains Serious Condition of Ticket Inspector Injured in a Car-Bus Crash in Sofia Remains Serious
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин - Зеленски? (ОБЗОР)
Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин -...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
По света
"Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не помагат - сам си правиш пътни знаци "Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не помагат - сам си правиш пътни знаци
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор кара с 218 км/ч Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор кара с 218 км/ч
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
"За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между кола и автобус с 200 км/ч "За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между кола и автобус с 200 км/ч
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Общество
МЗ: Линейката, която първа се отзовава за детето в Несебър, е била...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ