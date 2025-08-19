Due to the Euro Adoption: Banks Ready to Extend Fee-Free Cash Deposit Period

The largest banks in Bulgaria are prepared to extend the deadline for depositing cash into accounts without fees in order to ease the transition from the lev to the euro after 1 January, a review by BNT News has shown.

According to data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), 640 tonnes of banknotes and 7,700 tonnes of coins will need to be withdrawn from circulation. At present, the five major banks allow fee-free deposits within different timeframes – from late September to the end of December – but in the event of increased demand, this period will be extended.

To qualify for fee-free deposits, customers must place the funds into their own account, either personally or through an authorised representative. For larger sums exceeding 30,000 leva, most banks also require prior notice.