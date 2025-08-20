Pirin Wildfire Burns for Nearly a Month: Blaze Contained but Not Yet Extinguished

The wildfire that broke out above the village of Ilindentsi in the Pirin Mountains has been burning for almost a month. In recent days the blaze has been contained, but it has not yet been fully extinguished.

More than 120 people – including staff from the Strumyani and Sandanski State Forestry Enterprises and fire service teams – are currently working on site to eliminate hotspots near Ilindentsi and Ploski. "We are patrolling the fire perimeter, digging around and covering smouldering tree stumps, and dousing them with water where possible," explained Engineer Ivan Rizov, Director of the Strumyani State Forestry Enterprise, in an interview with BNT morning programme, The Day Begins, on August 20. He confirmed that there are no active flames along the perimeter and the fire is not spreading.

He explained that there was no burning on the periphery of the fire and summarized that the fire was localized and not spreading.

Efforts are focused on a hard-to-reach area where fire engines cannot easily access.

"The terrain is steep and difficult. In many places we can only reach on foot and work with hand tools to put out the stumps that are still smouldering," Rizov said, expressing hope that the fire would soon be declared fully extinguished.

He expressed hope that very soon it would be officially announced that the fire has been extinguished. In terms of the current assessment, according to initial data, more than 45,000 decares have been burned, although forestry experts expect that at least part of the affected area will be able to regenerate naturally.