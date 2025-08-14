БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Ray of Hope: The Fire in Pirin National Park Has Been Contained

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
EN
Запази

It is one of the largest in the country in recent years

борбата огъня пирин заради върхово горене гасят хеликоптери екипите изтеглени
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The fire in Pirin National Park has been contained — a glimmer of hope on the 21st day of the battle against the blaze near Ilindentsi. Two hotspots continue to challenge firefighters, forestry workers, military personnel and volunteers. The question now is: what are the chances of extinguishing them completely?

We begin with the good news — the fire has not spread to new areas of Pirin National Park. Today, August 14, efforts are focused on tackling the two remaining hotspots. Here’s where they are. On the ground, more than 150 people are at work, supported from the air by two military helicopters. On the 21st day since the start of the operation, exhaustion has set in. But what does a typical working day look like for these crews?

For over 20 days, they have been working twelve-hour shifts. This is the daily reality for the teams fighting the wildfire in the Southwest — firefighters and forestry workers, assisted by the army and volunteers.

Ivan Rizov, Director of the Strumyani State Forestry Enterprise:
“The staff of the state forestry enterprises, which areas were affected by the fire have barely rotated. They have been on the ground since day one. The people are truly exhausted now.”

Among them is Stoyan Choukev, a forestry worker.

Stoyan Choukev:
“In the morning we get up at 5:30 so we can reach the site on time — it’s a long walk, an hour to an hour and a half on foot to get there. Just when we think the fire has stopped, a slightly stronger wind blows and within seconds a hotspot flares up. We patrol constantly, making sure it doesn’t reignite. In the evening, we return around 18:00–18:30 and get home by about 20:00. Unfortunately, it often turns into more than 12 hours of work, but the most important thing is to save the forest.”

A ray of hope for the firefighters today.

Ivan Rizov:
“The outbreak on the border with Pirin National Park is now contained. The situation with the lower outbreak is a bit more complicated, but today the teams will strive to contain it and extinguish as much as possible.”

Helicopters continue to support the ground crews.

Ivan Rizov:
“Given the difficult terrain, the main work will be carried out along the perimeter by creating clearings and firebreaks. Carrying water up on our backs is difficult.”

The Pirin fire is one of the largest in Bulgaria in recent years and is believed to have destroyed more forested areas than any other blaze in the country.

.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
2
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до...
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
3
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
4
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
5
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото
6
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
6
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...

More from: Bulgaria

Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Iinternational Drug Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Plovdiv Iinternational Drug Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved? Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved?
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road 37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Взимаме до 1000 лева на момента, а над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Ще бъде ли решен проблемът с безводието в Плевен?
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Часът на срещата между Тръмп и Путин вече е ясен
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Гърция в плен на унищожителни горски пожари (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ