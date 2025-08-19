Charges Filed against the Man Arrested for the Murder in Parvomay

A 21-year-old man has been detained and charged in connection with the premeditated murder committed in the town of Parvomay, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

The suspect, identified as I.Ts., has been charged with intentionally killing a 44-year-old woman, D.G., on 18 August in Parvomay. He was arrested later that same day in Sofia during a joint operation conducted by the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of National Police, under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

I.Ts. has been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor.

Further details of the crime will be presented tomorrow at a joint press briefing by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, the General Directorate of National Police, and the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.