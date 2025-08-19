БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Charges Filed against the Man Arrested for the Murder in Parvomay

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Запази

He is 21 years old

трагедия първомай съпруга полицай убита дома докато мъжът бил нощно дежурство

A 21-year-old man has been detained and charged in connection with the premeditated murder committed in the town of Parvomay, the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

The suspect, identified as I.Ts., has been charged with intentionally killing a 44-year-old woman, D.G., on 18 August in Parvomay. He was arrested later that same day in Sofia during a joint operation conducted by the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of National Police, under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Midnight Raid in Students' City in Sofia: Suspect Detained for Murder in Parvomay

I.Ts. has been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor.

Further details of the crime will be presented tomorrow at a joint press briefing by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office, the General Directorate of National Police, and the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
    1
    Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
    Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
    2
    Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
    Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
    3
    Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
    Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
    4
    Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
    След разговорите в Белия дом за Украйна: Подготвя се среща с Путин
    5
    След разговорите в Белия дом за Украйна: Подготвя се среща с Путин
    Макрон: Путин е "хищник, огромна ламя, която трябва да продължава да яде, за да оцелее"
    6
    Макрон: Путин е "хищник, огромна ламя, която трябва да...

    Най-четени

    Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
    1
    Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
    След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
    2
    След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
    3
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
    Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
    4
    Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
    Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
    5
    Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
    Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
    6
    Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Car Burnt before the Third Tunnel of Struma Motorway
    Car Burnt before the Third Tunnel of Struma Motorway
    Water Utility Operators Should Take Responsibility for the Water Crisis, Ombudsman Says Water Utility Operators Should Take Responsibility for the Water Crisis, Ombudsman Says
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
    Due to the Euro Adoption: Banks Ready to Extend Fee-Free Cash Deposit Period Due to the Euro Adoption: Banks Ready to Extend Fee-Free Cash Deposit Period
    Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
    Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners Bulgaria's PM Zhelyazkov: Security Guarantees for Ukraine Should Include the Support of European and Euro-Atlantic partners
    Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
    Patriarch Daniil Blessed the Governor of the Bulgarina National Bank Patriarch Daniil Blessed the Governor of the Bulgarina National Bank
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine Bulgaria's GERB Leader Borissov: Our Long-Term Goal Should Be Sustainable Peace in Ukraine
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

    Водещи новини

    "За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между кола и автобус с 200 км/ч
    "За хората няма резервни части": Симулираха удар между...
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
    У нас
    Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин - Зеленски? (ОБЗОР) Равносметката след разговорите в Белия дом: Ще има ли среща Путин - Зеленски? (ОБЗОР)
    Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
    По света
    Повдигнаха обвинение на задържания за убийството в Първомай Повдигнаха обвинение на задържания за убийството в Първомай
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Преговори или извиване на ръце: Големите играчи и големите цели за съдбата на Украйна Преговори или извиване на ръце: Големите играчи и големите цели за съдбата на Украйна
    Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
    По света
    "Невольо, невольо": Когато институциите не помагат - сам...
    Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
    У нас
    Според омбудсмана ВиК дружествата трябва да поемат отговорност за...
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
    У нас
    Пореден "рекорд" на магистралата - нагъл шофьор кара с...
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    У нас
    Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
    Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
    Общество
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ