Midnight Raid in Students' City in Sofia: Suspect Detained for Murder in Parvomay

A midnight police raid in sofia's Students' city district. According to BNT sources, the operation was carried out by the General Directorate of National Police.

Investigators are expected to release further information regarding the murder of a woman in the town of Parvomay (Plovdiv district, Southern Bulgaria). Unofficial reports suggest that a suspect has been detained in connection with the killing. The previous night, the body of a woman – the wife of a police officer – was discovered there.

At this stage, neither the police nor the Prosecutor’s office in Plovdiv have provided official details on the case. Sources indicate that the most likely motive for the crime is personal, with the prime suspect being a former boyfriend of the victim’s daughter.