БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Midnight Raid in Students' City in Sofia: Suspect Detained for Murder in Parvomay

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази

The night before a woman, the wife of a police officer, was found dead int he town

среднощна акция студентски град задържан заподозрян убийството първомай

A midnight police raid in sofia's Students' city district. According to BNT sources, the operation was carried out by the General Directorate of National Police.

Investigators are expected to release further information regarding the murder of a woman in the town of Parvomay (Plovdiv district, Southern Bulgaria). Unofficial reports suggest that a suspect has been detained in connection with the killing. The previous night, the body of a woman – the wife of a police officer – was discovered there.

At this stage, neither the police nor the Prosecutor’s office in Plovdiv have provided official details on the case. Sources indicate that the most likely motive for the crime is personal, with the prime suspect being a former boyfriend of the victim’s daughter.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
    1
    8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
    Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
    2
    Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
    Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
    3
    Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
    Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
    4
    Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
    Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
    5
    Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
    Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
    6
    Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади

    Най-четени

    Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
    1
    Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
    След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
    2
    След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
    3
    Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
    Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
    4
    Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
    Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
    5
    Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
    Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
    6
    Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

    More from: Bulgaria

    What Measures Are Being Taken by the Police in Sofia Following the Recent surge in Road Accidents?
    What Measures Are Being Taken by the Police in Sofia Following the Recent surge in Road Accidents?
    Every Sixth Pensioner in Bulgaria Continues to Work after Retirement Every Sixth Pensioner in Bulgaria Continues to Work after Retirement
    Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
    Traffic Disrupted by Accident at “Hainboaz” Pass Traffic Disrupted by Accident at “Hainboaz” Pass
    Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
    Rusokastro Fortress Preserves Traces of Pivotal Battles and Events in Bulgarian History Rusokastro Fortress Preserves Traces of Pivotal Battles and Events in Bulgarian History
    Чете се за: 15:25 мин.
    Is There Air Pollution after the Fire at the Landfill in Shishmantsi? Is There Air Pollution after the Fire at the Landfill in Shishmantsi?
    Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
    Police Arrest Phone Fraudster Who Stole BGN 18,000 from a 90-Year-Old Man in Sofia Police Arrest Phone Fraudster Who Stole BGN 18,000 from a 90-Year-Old Man in Sofia
    Чете се за: 03:20 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
    Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
    Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
    У нас
    Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика
    Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
    По света
    Ще има ли среща между президентите на САЩ, Украйна и Русия - кога и къде? Ще има ли среща между президентите на САЩ, Украйна и Русия - кога и къде?
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    По света
    Среднощна акция в Студентски град: Задържан е заподозрян за убийството в Първомай Среднощна акция в Студентски град: Задържан е заподозрян за убийството в Първомай
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
    У нас
    Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в...
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    У нас
    Забрана на клетките за телета: Граждани внесоха 110 хил. подписа в...
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Д-р Ангел Кунчев: През това лято няма сериозни епидемични взривове
    Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
    У нас
    Какви мерки предприемат от СДВР след зачестилите инциденти на пътя?
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ