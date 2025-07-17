БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Премиерът Росен Желязков: Няма условия за избори, липсва...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Година след пожара: Жителите на село Воден все още живеят...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic to Resume Through "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" Tunnels on Hemus Motorway from Friday, 18 July

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази
пускат движението тунелите правешки ханове топли дол магистрала хемус

On Friday, 18 July, at around 1:00 p.m., traffic will resume through the "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" tunnels on the Hemus Motorway. Both facilities have undergone major renovations, ensuring that drivers travelling towards Northern Bulgaria can pass through the upgraded tunnels more comfortably, calmly, and safely during the busy summer season.

The major repair works began in November 2023. The tubes in the direction of Varna were completed on 19 July last year, and in the autumn, construction and installation activities continued on the Sofia-bound lanes. With the completion of the planned works, the tunnels now meet all European safety requirements.

"Topli Dol" has been in operation since 1985, and "Praveshki Khanove" since the late 1990s, with neither having undergone a major overhaul until now. The "Praveshki Khanove" tunnel is located at kilometre 54 of the Hemus Motorway, approximately 1.8 km from the Pravets interchange. The Varna-bound tube is 834 metres long, while the Sofia-bound tube measures 830 metres. Both tubes now have new linings, drainage, waterproofing and insulation systems, pavement blocks, electrical installations, lighting, and ventilation. In addition, seven cross-passages connecting the two tubes have been completely renovated. The tunnel is equipped with combined emergency bays featuring hydrants, SOS telephones, fire extinguishers, and other emergency systems.

The "Topli Dol" tunnel is located at kilometre 39 of the motorway. The Varna-bound tube is 883 metres long, and the Sofia-bound tube is 878 metres. The rehabilitation included a new waterproofing and drainage system, linings, and pavement blocks. Works were carried out on the roadway and portal sections of the tunnel, and the pavements in the Varna-bound tube were widened. For increased safety, two pedestrian evacuation cross-passages have been constructed between the tubes to enable the evacuation of passengers in case of an incident. The renovated tubes are fitted with asphalt concrete surfacing, road markings, vertical signage, electrical systems, lighting, ventilation, and other essential systems.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

In "Topli Dol", traffic will resume on July 18 under a temporary traffic management scheme, with a speed limit of 50 km/h. In September, traffic in the Sofia-bound tube will be restricted again to allow for the completion of remaining works, during which vehicles will pass two-way through the Varna-bound tube.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to exercise increased caution and adjust their speed accordingly, to obey traffic rules, and avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres that endanger the safety of all other road users. Motorists are also reminded not to use the emergency lanes on motorways for quicker movement in heavy traffic, as this may obstruct vehicles with special access in the event of an emergency.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
2
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Италия е първият полуфиналист на еврошампионата за жени
3
Италия е първият полуфиналист на еврошампионата за жени
"Не съм изкарвала оръжие" - Жана Бергендорф е освободена след ареста в Слънчев бряг
4
"Не съм изкарвала оръжие" - Жана Бергендорф е освободена...
След ареста на Коцев: Протест срещу избирателното правосъдие в София
5
След ареста на Коцев: Протест срещу избирателното правосъдие в София
Екипи на пожарните служби от Сандански, Петрич и Благоевград продължават гасенето на пожара при Горно Спанчево
6
Екипи на пожарните служби от Сандански, Петрич и Благоевград...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
2
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
3
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
4
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
6
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...

More from: Bulgaria

Chop Shop for Stolen Luxury Vehicles Uncovered in Velingrad
Chop Shop for Stolen Luxury Vehicles Uncovered in Velingrad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Presence of Foreign Diplomat at Protest in Sofia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Presence of Foreign Diplomat at Protest in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
1,000 Sheep to Be Culled in the Village of Sheynovo Due to Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox 1,000 Sheep to Be Culled in the Village of Sheynovo Due to Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Researchers at Varna Medical University Develop New Biomarkers for Cardiovascular and Oncological Diseases Researchers at Varna Medical University Develop New Biomarkers for Cardiovascular and Oncological Diseases
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Parliament Approves Increase in Projects in the Investment Programme for Municipalities Parliament Approves Increase in Projects in the Investment Programme for Municipalities
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Firefighting Efforts Continue for a Second Day Near the Village of Gorno Spanchevo Firefighting Efforts Continue for a Second Day Near the Village of Gorno Spanchevo
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Росен Желязков: Няма условия за избори, липсва политическа алтернатива
Премиерът Росен Желязков: Няма условия за избори, липсва...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Съдът решава за ареста на Благомир Коцев и другите трима обвиняеми Съдът решава за ареста на Благомир Коцев и другите трима обвиняеми
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Втори ден продължава борбата с огнената стихия край санданското село Горно Спанчево Втори ден продължава борбата с огнената стихия край санданското село Горно Спанчево
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Трима души, сред които и дете, пострадаха при бягство на зебра от...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Сирийският президент към Израел: Дамаск не се бои от война
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Бившият директор на пловдивската митница остава под домашен арест
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ