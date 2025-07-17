Traffic to Resume Through "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" Tunnels on Hemus Motorway from Friday, 18 July

On Friday, 18 July, at around 1:00 p.m., traffic will resume through the "Praveshki Khanove" and "Topli Dol" tunnels on the Hemus Motorway. Both facilities have undergone major renovations, ensuring that drivers travelling towards Northern Bulgaria can pass through the upgraded tunnels more comfortably, calmly, and safely during the busy summer season.

The major repair works began in November 2023. The tubes in the direction of Varna were completed on 19 July last year, and in the autumn, construction and installation activities continued on the Sofia-bound lanes. With the completion of the planned works, the tunnels now meet all European safety requirements.

"Topli Dol" has been in operation since 1985, and "Praveshki Khanove" since the late 1990s, with neither having undergone a major overhaul until now. The "Praveshki Khanove" tunnel is located at kilometre 54 of the Hemus Motorway, approximately 1.8 km from the Pravets interchange. The Varna-bound tube is 834 metres long, while the Sofia-bound tube measures 830 metres. Both tubes now have new linings, drainage, waterproofing and insulation systems, pavement blocks, electrical installations, lighting, and ventilation. In addition, seven cross-passages connecting the two tubes have been completely renovated. The tunnel is equipped with combined emergency bays featuring hydrants, SOS telephones, fire extinguishers, and other emergency systems.

The "Topli Dol" tunnel is located at kilometre 39 of the motorway. The Varna-bound tube is 883 metres long, and the Sofia-bound tube is 878 metres. The rehabilitation included a new waterproofing and drainage system, linings, and pavement blocks. Works were carried out on the roadway and portal sections of the tunnel, and the pavements in the Varna-bound tube were widened. For increased safety, two pedestrian evacuation cross-passages have been constructed between the tubes to enable the evacuation of passengers in case of an incident. The renovated tubes are fitted with asphalt concrete surfacing, road markings, vertical signage, electrical systems, lighting, ventilation, and other essential systems.

Photos by Road Infrastructure Agency

In "Topli Dol", traffic will resume on July 18 under a temporary traffic management scheme, with a speed limit of 50 km/h. In September, traffic in the Sofia-bound tube will be restricted again to allow for the completion of remaining works, during which vehicles will pass two-way through the Varna-bound tube.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to exercise increased caution and adjust their speed accordingly, to obey traffic rules, and avoid risky overtaking manoeuvres that endanger the safety of all other road users. Motorists are also reminded not to use the emergency lanes on motorways for quicker movement in heavy traffic, as this may obstruct vehicles with special access in the event of an emergency.