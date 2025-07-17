Chop Shop for Stolen Luxury Vehicles Uncovered in Velingrad

A chop shop used for concealing illegally obtained luxury vehicles has been uncovered in Velingrad (Southern Bulgaria, Pazarzhik district). The discovery was made during a specialised police operation, the result of joint efforts between officers from the General Directorate of the National Police, the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), the Pazardzhik District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, and the Velingrad Police Department.

The operation was conducted on the territory of the industrial zone in the resort town. During the raid, a luxury car worth over 350 000 BGN was found and seized. Numerous parts and components of other stolen vehicles were found.

The luxury car, listed as wanted by the police in Sofia, was transported on a flatbed truck to the Velingrad Police Department for further investigation.

The pre-trial proceedings are ongoing under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office, with the aim of identifying all individuals involved and bringing them to justice.