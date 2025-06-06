The topic of the euro and the measures taken by the state echoed once again in Parliament today, June 6. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured that state authorities would not allow speculative price hikes, while the leader of GERB accused "We Continue the Change" of attempting to sabotage the adoption of the common European currency with their planned vote of no confidence.

Two days after Bulgaria received the green light on its path toward Eurozone membership, the prospect of a new vote of no confidence is gaining momentum, driven by "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC–DB). This angered the leader of the largest parliamentary party, GERB’s Boyko Borissov, who leveled harsh accusations against the opposition bloc, claiming that by questioning the legitimacy of Zhelyazkov's government and pushing for yet another no-confidence vote, they were actively sabotaging the country’s path to adopting the euro. WCC–DB swiftly rejected the accusations, arguing that there are plenty of valid grounds to initiate such a vote against the current government. Support for a future vote of no confidence was also voiced by the parties MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and "Velichie".

Boyko Borissov - Chairman of GERB: "If the report is approved and voted through the European Council by all prime ministers and chancellors on the 8th, and the very next day, on the 9th, you call for the government to fall… Who are you? Or what are you? Or how was it – who? Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev, Nikolay Denkov – this is Operation Barbarossa aimed at keeping us out of the euro. July 9 – vote of no confidence! Congratulations to them!"

Ivaylo Mirchev – WCC–DB:

"The so-called 'Operation Barbarossa' that Borissov refers to only reveals his own complexes and fears – particularly that he has been politically hijacked by Peevski. What Bulgarian politics, and Borissov himself, truly need is a Normandy landing. We are ready to storm the beach – to liberate Bulgaria from Peevski and from Borissov himself as a victim of this capture."

Radostin Vassilev - chairman of MECH: "Borissov must have been watching Pirates of the Caribbean moments ago – that’s likely where he got this idea. Barbarossa, the eurozone – I believe the public already gave its answer on this issue in front of Parliament, the day the convergence report was released. Protests erupted in Bulgaria at the announcement of euro adoption."

Ivelin Mihaylov – Chairman of 'Velichie':

"We held preliminary talks with WCC–DB and reached an initial agreement – let’s see their vote of no confidence and we’ll sign it, and they can sign ours as well. – Was it with WCC–DB or just WCC? – I spoke briefly in the hallway with Kiril Petkov, so it was only with him, not with Democratic Bulgaria."

And another development from Parliament:

A fierce altercation erupted in the parliamentary corridors between MPs from "Vazrazhdane" and the leader of "Velichie". MECh leader Radostin Vasilev intervened to prevent the tensions from escalating into physical violence.

photo by BTA

Later, from the parliamentary rostrum, Vasilev openly questioned "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadin Kostadinov, asking whether his MPs were acting as a sort of private security force, given that they were blocking parliamentary corridors and attempting to physically confront the leader of the smallest party in the chamber.