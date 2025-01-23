GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee
GERB-UDF group nominated Yordanka Fandakova for the post
Boyko Borissov withdrawed from the chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee and from participation in committees in the National Assembly, the press office of GERB said on January 23.
The GERB leader thanked all the MPs who yesterday supported him with their votes in his election as chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee.
GERB-UDF group then nominated Yordanka Fandakova for the position.
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
