GERB leader Borissov withdraws from chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee

GERB-UDF group nominated Yordanka Fandakova for the post

бойко борисов бюджет 2025 плод годишна колективна безотговорност
Снимка: БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:38, 23.01.2025
Boyko Borissov withdrawed from the chairmanship of the Foreign Policy Committee and from participation in committees in the National Assembly, the press office of GERB said on January 23.

The GERB leader thanked all the MPs who yesterday supported him with their votes in his election as chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee.

GERB-UDF group then nominated Yordanka Fandakova for the position.

Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees

