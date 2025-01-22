Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees

MPs elected the memebrs and leaders of Parlaiment's standing committees on January 22.

The cairmanships were distributed among the factions supporting the government, while opposition parties were given deputy chair positions. "There Is Such a People" (ITN) ceded the chairmanship of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad to "Vazrazhdane." Here is the list of committee heads:

Boyko Borisov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee

Delian Dobrev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee

Anna Aleksandrova from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs

Krasimir Sabev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Religion

Rositsa Kirova from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Direct Participation of Citizens, Citizens’ Complaints and Interaction with Civil Society

Kostadin Angelov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Health Committee

Hristo Terziyski from GERB-UDF: First rotating Chair of the Committee for Control of the Security Services

Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Labour and Social Policy Committee

Nikolay Nankov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Regional Policy, Public Works, and Local Self-Government Committee

Manoil Manev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Internal Security and Public Order Committee

Hristo Gadjev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Defence Committee

Tanner Ali from 'Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF - DRF): Chair of the Committee onTourism

Levent Memish from MRF - DRF: Chair of the e-Government and Information Technology Committee

Hasan Ademov from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Committee on Demographic Policy, Children and Family

Djevdet Chakurov from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Environment and Water Committee

Sevim Ali from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Committee

Toshko Yordanov from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Culture and Media Committee

Andrey Chorbanov from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Education and Science Committee

Dimitar Gardev from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds

Pavela Mitova from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Energy Committee

Maya Dimitrova from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Committee on Prevention and Counteraction of Corruption

Kiril Dobrev from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Transport and Communications Committee

Petar Kanev from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Economic Policy and Innovations Committee

Stoyan Taslakov from 'Vazrazhdane': Chair of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad

