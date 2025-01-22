Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
MPs elected the memebrs and leaders of Parlaiment's standing committees on January 22.
The cairmanships were distributed among the factions supporting the government, while opposition parties were given deputy chair positions. "There Is Such a People" (ITN) ceded the chairmanship of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad to "Vazrazhdane." Here is the list of committee heads:
Boyko Borisov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee
Delian Dobrev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee
Anna Aleksandrova from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs
Krasimir Sabev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Religion
Rositsa Kirova from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Committee on Direct Participation of Citizens, Citizens’ Complaints and Interaction with Civil Society
Kostadin Angelov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Health Committee
Hristo Terziyski from GERB-UDF: First rotating Chair of the Committee for Control of the Security Services
Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Labour and Social Policy Committee
Nikolay Nankov from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Regional Policy, Public Works, and Local Self-Government Committee
Manoil Manev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Internal Security and Public Order Committee
Hristo Gadjev from GERB-UDF: Chair of the Defence Committee
Tanner Ali from 'Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (MRF - DRF): Chair of the Committee onTourism
Levent Memish from MRF - DRF: Chair of the e-Government and Information Technology Committee
Hasan Ademov from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Committee on Demographic Policy, Children and Family
Djevdet Chakurov from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Environment and Water Committee
Sevim Ali from MRF - DRF: Chair of the Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Committee
Toshko Yordanov from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Culture and Media Committee
Andrey Chorbanov from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Education and Science Committee
Dimitar Gardev from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds
Pavela Mitova from 'There is Such a People': Chair of the Energy Committee
Maya Dimitrova from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Committee on Prevention and Counteraction of Corruption
Kiril Dobrev from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Transport and Communications Committee
Petar Kanev from BSP-United Left: Chair of the Economic Policy and Innovations Committee
Stoyan Taslakov from 'Vazrazhdane': Chair of the Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News