ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Първият български изтребител F-16 кацна на авиобаза...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Бащата на Сияна в търсене на справедливост: Тя завинаги...
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
Желязков: Отпускаме 35 милиона за великденска добавка на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Почина известният актьор Вал Килмър
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Депутатите обсъждат вота на недоверие срещу кабинета...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

MPs discuss the vote of no confidence against the cabinet 'Zhelyazkov'

Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
The item for debate became the first item on the agenda

народно събрание - парламент
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Parliament is holding debates on the first vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet. The motion was tabled by Vazrazhdane" party last Wednesday due to "the persistent failure of the cabinet's foreign policy". It was supported by signatures by MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and "Velichie".

The item for debate became the first on the Parliament's agenda. The no-confidence vote will be held no earlier than 24 hours after the debate ends.

As of now, political parties' positions are as follows: 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgria' group declared they will not support the vote, citing that the topic is not appropriate and that a no-confidence vote would divert Bulgaria from joining the Eurozone. Last night, the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms group decided to continue supporting the cabinet but under strict conditions.

The position of "MRF - New Beginning" is that they will decide on the no-confidence vote when they hear the debate today.

The debate in the Chamber ended at 13.40.

