A motion of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet has been submitted to the Parliament's registry on Mach 26. This was announced by the Speaker of the Parliament, Associate Professor Natalya Kiselova.

"Vazrazhdane" are collecting signatures for a vote of no confidence

The motion is supported by signatures from MPs of "Vazrazhdane", MЕCh (Morality, Unity, Honour), and "Velichie". It will be discussed at tomorrow's parliamentary leadership meeting.