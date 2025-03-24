"Vazrazhdane" are collecting signatures for a vote of no confidence

Because of a systematic failure in foreign policy
"Vazrazhdane" started collecting signatures for a vote of no confidence against the cabinet due to a systemic failure in foreign policy.
According to the Constitution, a vote can be submitted by 48 MPs, and for the motion to be adopted it must be supported by more than half of the MPs.
"The question was what exact grounds to present for the vote. The decision we made was to use the recent events in Bulgaria's foreign policy. Specifically, two main issues. The first is related to the disgraceful reaction of Bulgaria regarding the death of Bulgarian Captain Marin Marinov in Gaza, who was killed by the Israeli army. The whole world saw this, the United Nations saw it. The only ones who didn’t see it were the Bulgarian authorities. Moreover, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, said something that could truly be described as the most disgraceful phrase ever spoken by a Bulgarian statesman. He said that if we demand an investigation into the case and accuse Israel, it will risk the reputation of the Bulgarian state," said Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane."