БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българска следа в мащабна руска дезинформационна кампания...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Разпадането на МЕЧ: Радостин Василев нарече Киселова...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

"Vazrazhdane" are collecting signatures for a vote of no confidence

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Because of a systematic failure in foreign policy

заради провал външната политика първи вот недоверие кабинета желязков
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

"Vazrazhdane" started collecting signatures for a vote of no confidence against the cabinet due to a systemic failure in foreign policy.

According to the Constitution, a vote can be submitted by 48 MPs, and for the motion to be adopted it must be supported by more than half of the MPs.

"The question was what exact grounds to present for the vote. The decision we made was to use the recent events in Bulgaria's foreign policy. Specifically, two main issues. The first is related to the disgraceful reaction of Bulgaria regarding the death of Bulgarian Captain Marin Marinov in Gaza, who was killed by the Israeli army. The whole world saw this, the United Nations saw it. The only ones who didn’t see it were the Bulgarian authorities. Moreover, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, said something that could truly be described as the most disgraceful phrase ever spoken by a Bulgarian statesman. He said that if we demand an investigation into the case and accuse Israel, it will risk the reputation of the Bulgarian state," said Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
1
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Огромен обрат за Григор Димитров и място на осминафиналите в Маями
2
Огромен обрат за Григор Димитров и място на осминафиналите в Маями
Спортният тотализатор с позиция след грешка в тегленето на Втори тото шанс в 5/35
3
Спортният тотализатор с позиция след грешка в тегленето на Втори...
Мъж откраднал над 60 фиданки от бул. "Цариградско шосе" в София, трябвали му за вилата
4
Мъж откраднал над 60 фиданки от бул. "Цариградско шосе" в...
Обявяват над 13 000 свободни места в детските градини и ясли в София
5
Обявяват над 13 000 свободни места в детските градини и ясли в София
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото
6
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото

Най-четени

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
2
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
3
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
4
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
5
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
6
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад

More from: EN

Entire management of Bulgarian state-owned lottery operator dismissed due to blunder in the 5 out of 35 game
Entire management of Bulgarian state-owned lottery operator dismissed due to blunder in the 5 out of 35 game
Bulgarian woman suspected of involvement in an extensive Russian disinformation campaign uncovered in Austria Bulgarian woman suspected of involvement in an extensive Russian disinformation campaign uncovered in Austria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
President Radev: Japan is a strategic partner of Bulgaria and the region President Radev: Japan is a strategic partner of Bulgaria and the region
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
MECh party: "Our parliamentary group has not dissolved, we are filing a complaint against Parliament Speaker with the Prosecutor's Office." MECh party: "Our parliamentary group has not dissolved, we are filing a complaint against Parliament Speaker with the Prosecutor's Office."
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
"Trend" poll: More than half of Bulgarians believe that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will not serve a full term "Trend" poll: More than half of Bulgarians believe that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will not serve a full term
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
A foreigner, declared internationally wanted, was detained in the centre of Sofia A foreigner, declared internationally wanted, was detained in the centre of Sofia
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ