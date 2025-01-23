GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state

The aim of the regular government is to stop the free fall of the country, GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov said on the sidelines of Parliament on January 23.

"I have been dealing with the structures of GERB since yesterday because they, like me, are worried about the lack of political class. This government, our whole aspiration and attempt to have a regular government was to stop the free fall of the country. I have seen that it cannot be stopped, but at least reduced. This government was created with the compromise of every single party that is in it. We put the state above the interests of the party. We had 15 days of talks with the Democratic Bulgaria, we agreed to their proposals, it was a mistake. And I think it is high time that GERB stopped agreeing to their proposals, because you see that with them now the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is blocked. I see a stubborn enthusiasm in the opposition to speak against the government. Nothing wrong, if that is ehat they want to talk. Somebody said that this government is on the loot - it has not yet had a single decision, a single meeting," Borissov said. "Let them play opposition, but should not cross the limits," he said.

In his words, in the first days of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, European institutions expressed satisfaction that Bulgaria finally had a regular government.

"From these few days of the government's life we have one good thing - all European institutions expressed their satisfaction that Bulgaria finally has a regular government. We have returned this normality of having a regular government. From yesterday I saw a very fierce opposition from 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria', who are the main culprits for everything in the last 5 years, along with 'MRF - New Beginning', 'Vazrazhdane', who forgot that in 7 elections GERB defeated them."

The GERB leader also commented on the distribution of standing committee chairmanships.

"We very much wanted everyone to have committees too, only then colleagues from some of the opposition parties said they disagreed with certain things... well, we did not agree. What does committee mean - a chairmanship? They have 44 deputy chairs of standing committes."

