Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting

The Joint Governance Council under the government starts work today, January 21.

This council includes representatives from the leadership of the four formations that supported Rosen Zhelyazkov's government – three members each from GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and two members from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" (DRF- MRF).

Decisions within the council will be made by consensus. At its first meeting today, decisions are expected to be made regarding the appointments of deputy ministers and district governors. The parties were required to submit their candidates by today, with the final decision resting with the Prime Minister, as explained earlier by GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

In the election of deputy ministers and regional governors will not apply a quota principle, but will seek broad agreement. Decisions will be taken by consensus. A veto by at least two of the parties may also be required.

