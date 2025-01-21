НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting

съветът съвместно управление правителството събра първо заседание
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:58, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Joint Governance Council under the government starts work today, January 21.

This council includes representatives from the leadership of the four formations that supported Rosen Zhelyazkov's government – three members each from GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and two members from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" (DRF- MRF).

Decisions within the council will be made by consensus. At its first meeting today, decisions are expected to be made regarding the appointments of deputy ministers and district governors. The parties were required to submit their candidates by today, with the final decision resting with the Prime Minister, as explained earlier by GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

In the election of deputy ministers and regional governors will not apply a quota principle, but will seek broad agreement. Decisions will be taken by consensus. A veto by at least two of the parties may also be required.

No quota system will be applied for the selection of deputy ministers and district governors and a broad agreement will be sought. Decisions will be reached through consensus, and veto power may be exercised by at least two of the participating parties.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
18:05, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
17:32, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
16:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas
16:46, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
15:37, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
14:14, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
13:40, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
 Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
23:44, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
22:36, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
21:43, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
20:34, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
19:40, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Politics
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will be on a working visit to Strasbourg
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will be on a working visit to Strasbourg
Ivaylo Ivanov resigned as chief of the political cabinet of the Minister of Interior
Ivaylo Ivanov resigned as chief of the political cabinet of the Minister of Interior
President Radev: My relations with the new government depend on how it will defend the national interest
President Radev: My relations with the new government depend on how it will defend the national interest
The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?
The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
Топ 24
Най-четени
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от ало измама
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от...
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието на бюджета
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието...
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си реч като 47-и президент на САЩ
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си...
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и закани
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и...
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в скицентър
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в...
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Малена Замфирова с исторически финал на европейската купа по сноуборд в Банско
Малена Замфирова с исторически финал на европейската купа по сноуборд в Банско