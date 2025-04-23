БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Council of Ministers Appoints Three New District Governors

правителството назначи областни управители бургас стара загора кюстендил
Снимка: BTA

The Council of Ministers has adopted a decision to appoint three new district governors, the government's press office announced on April 23.

Vladimir Krumov was appointed governor of Burgas district. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Sector Financial Management from the D. A. Tsenov Academy of Economics in Svishtov. Since August 2023, Krumov has served as Deputy District Governor of Burgas, a role he also held from December 2014 to 2021.

Nedelcho Marinov has been appointed district governor of Stara Zagora district. A veterinarian by education, Marinov has held various positions in the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Stara Zagora in recent years.

Metodi Chimev has been appointed District Governor of Kyustendil District. Chimev was mayor of Dupnitsa municipality for 12 years. He graduated from the Technical University - Sofia.

As part of the same decision, the current governors of the three districts have been relieved of their duties.

