Grain producers ready to protest over 2025 draft budget

Grain producers in Bulgaria are ready to protest due to their dissatisfaction with the draft 2025 state budget, which they claim lacks key provisions essential for the stability of the sector.

According to Iliya Prodanov, Chairman of the Association of Grain Producers, the budget does not allocate funds for the development of irrigation systems, which he considers crucial given the changing climate. Prodanov noted that there have been no investments in irrigation for over 20 years, and these systems are vital for sustaining agricultural productivity in the face of increasing climate challenges.

