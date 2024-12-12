НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

Grain producers ready to protest over 2025 draft budget

въвежда високи мита вноса зърно русия беларус
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:34, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Grain producers in Bulgaria are ready to protest due to their dissatisfaction with the draft 2025 state budget, which they claim lacks key provisions essential for the stability of the sector.

According to Iliya Prodanov, Chairman of the Association of Grain Producers, the budget does not allocate funds for the development of irrigation systems, which he considers crucial given the changing climate. Prodanov noted that there have been no investments in irrigation for over 20 years, and these systems are vital for sustaining agricultural productivity in the face of increasing climate challenges.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
Economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area expected to amount to 500 million BGN
Economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area expected to amount to 500 million BGN
Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions
Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions
Minister of Interior on EU Council's decision to remove checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria: Today is a historic day for Bulgaria
Minister of Interior on EU Council's decision to remove checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria: Today is a historic day for Bulgaria
President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen
President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen
Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025
Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025
Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025
Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025
Топ 24
Най-четени
Решено: България е пълноправен член на Шенген от 1 януари 2025
Решено: България е пълноправен член на Шенген от 1 януари 2025
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Гледайте световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща по БНТ 3
Гледайте световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща...
Нидерландия даде "зелена светлина" за България и Румъния в сухопътния Шенген
Нидерландия даде "зелена светлина" за България и Румъния...
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното по вдигане на тежести в Бахрейн
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното...
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането на тежести
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането...
СДВР арестува един от най-известните автокрадци с прякор Гарвана
СДВР арестува един от най-известните автокрадци с прякор Гарвана
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до 89 килограма
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до...
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо по-хубаво от това да имаш такъв човек до себе си
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо...
Килиан Мбапе е получил контузия на лявото бедро в мача с Аталанта
Килиан Мбапе е получил контузия на лявото бедро в мача с Аталанта
Илхан Кючюк: Шенген е равноправие
Илхан Кючюк: Шенген е равноправие