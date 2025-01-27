Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
A cyber attack, carried out between 00:00 and 04:00 on January 27, disrupted the operations of the Unified Information Case Management System of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) and the administrative courts. The SAC website is also down.
The acting President of the SAC has taken measures to restore access to the information system.
A crisis task force has been set up and is actively working on the issue in collaboration with the Cybersecurity teams of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP). All relevant institutions have been notified of the incident.
The crisis task force is coordinating its efforts with the 28 administrative courts across the country, according to the court's announcement.
Source: BGNES
