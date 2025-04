Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria) registered its lowest-ever temperature for April 29 since the beginning of professional weather monitoring, local meteorological observers reported this morning.

The temperature dropped to 1.1°C, breaking the previous record of 1.6°C, set in 1977.

In contrast, just last month Haskovo experienced unusually high March temperatures, with thermometers reaching 25.9°C, 27.3°C, and 26.2°C between March 14 and 16.