Dangerous Storms with Hail Hit the Stara Planina and Pre-Balkan Regions

Hazardous weather persisted today, May 23, in parts of Bulgaria, with hailstorms affecting the Stara Planina mountain range and the Pre-Balkan region.

This afternoon, hail the size of a hazelnut fell in the area of Troyan. The footage comes from the Beklemeto resort, where a severe thunderstorm lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Last night, hailstones the size of walnuts hit nine villages in the Sevlievo municipality. The ice pellets caused damage in Gorna Rositsa, Shumata, Batoshevo, Lovnidol, Gradnitsa, Karamichevtsi, Dushevski Kolibi, Kastel, and Tarkhovo, according to the local administration.

Significant rainfall is expected over the weekend in Western Bulgaria and the central regions of the country.

On Sunday and Monday, meteorologists forecast daytime temperatures dropping to as low as 10–12°C.