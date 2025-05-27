Hayri Sadakov Elected as Chair of DRF- MRF after the Resignation of Chakarov

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hayri Sadakov, has been elected Chair of the parliamentary group of Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF). The decision was made during a meeting of the party’s Central Operational Bureau, following the resignation of Dzhevdet Chakarov. This became clear after a meeting of the Central Operational Bureau of the MRF on 27 May.

"The parliamentary group of the DRF-MRF took several important decisions. We will not unite with corpulent political figures or thieves of democracy in one place. For us, human rights, the rule of law, and democracy represent the highest achievement of Bulgarian democracy," Ilhan Kyuchyuk said.

In his words, Bulgaria's strategic choice has been made and is invariably linked to NATO and the European Union.

"Hayri Sadakov is a proven politician, he knows politics at local, regional and national level. The current leadership team of four deputy chairs will remain in their posts in the National Assembly," Ilhan Kyuchyuk added.

He stressed that the path that was charted 35 years ago by Dr Ahmed Dogan (founder and honorary chairman of MRF) remains the same.

"This is a values-driven path—no to corrupt dependencies, no to democracy thieves, no to backstage dealings. Dzhevdet Chakarov’s resignation was a personal, unilateral decision. We do not identify with it and regret that he has betrayed the hopes of so many Bulgarian citizens." "The choice is his. Let's not call it another earthquake, because the other earthquakes are dictated by the theft of political identity. Delyan Peevski did not found a political party, but stole the history and brand of a 35-year-old party. Absolute consolidation of our party structures. Already on Friday we will hold an extended meeting together with our representatives in the local authorities, with the regional structures. Our path is clear - to weaken the dependencies of Delyan Peevski, so we need the support of the entire Bulgarian civil society. MRF is an idea and a cause, for us it is past, present and future. I do not expect other MPs to leave the parliamentary group of the MRF - the responsibility of each one is personal and refers to his moral qualities. I still believe that there are moral people in Bulgarian politics who will not back down from their principles," Ilhan Kyuchyuk added.

DRF-MRF gave a statement after the meeting and after the announcement of the resignation of Dzhevdet Chakarov.