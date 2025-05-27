БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Конституционният съд образува дело по искането на...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Министър Иванов за идеята Русинова да е шеф на АПИ:...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Бащата на Сияна иска оставки заради неспиращата война по...
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Родители на протест заради забавяне на компенсации за...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Подпорна стена се срути в Перник и събори част от къща,...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

DRF-MRF: Dzhevdet Chakarov Betrayed Our Cause, Ideals, and Values

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази

There is and can be no union with traitors, the party was adamant

Джевдет Чакъров
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Dzhevdet Chakarov’s unilateral decision to step down as chair of the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) is a “pathetic personal capitulation to Peevski. Such actions run counter to the moral and democratic principles upon which the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) was built.

"We categorically state that there can be no union with people who oppress, repress and mistreat an entire community. There is and can be no unity with traitors!"

"Dzhevdet Chakarov betrayed our cause, ideals, values, as well as the trust of 200,000 voters and the party’s founder and honorary chairman, Ahmed Dogan."

The parliamentary group of DRF-MRF said that the group remains united.

"Together with our structures and organisations, as well as more than 200,000 voters, we continue on our shared path. Very soon, we will outline the specific steps mapped out more than 35 years ago—on the path of values, democracy, and the defence of rights and freedoms. The struggle for the cause continues—it is only just beginning. Because the cause is stronger than fear, and the truth is stronger than dependency."

DRF-MRFconfirmed to BNT that Dzhavdet Chakurov has submitted his resignation as chair of the parliamentary group of DRF-MRF and has left the parliamentary group.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
1
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
4
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
5
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им във Виетнам?
6
Шамар или закачка получи Макрон от съпругата си при пристигането им...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
3
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
4
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
5
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
6
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...

More from: Politics

Hayri Sadakov Elected as Chair of DRF- MRF after the Resignation of Chakarov
Hayri Sadakov Elected as Chair of DRF- MRF after the Resignation of Chakarov
Constitutional Court Opens Case Following President Radev's Request Constitutional Court Opens Case Following President Radev's Request
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
DRF-MRF Convened a Meeting Shortly after Dzhevdet Chakarov Submitted His Resignation as Chairman DRF-MRF Convened a Meeting Shortly after Dzhevdet Chakarov Submitted His Resignation as Chairman
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes President Rumen Radev: People Should Watch For Unjustified Price Hikes
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov announce unification “in the name of the people and the integrity of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request Parliament's Speaker Kiselova on the President's Constitutional Court Referral over the Euro Referendum: "In My View, the Court Will Partially Admit the Request
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Финансовата грамотност и еврото - какво знаят хората за приемането на единната европейска валута?
Финансовата грамотност и еврото - какво знаят хората за приемането...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на колата Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на колата
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оферта със срок на годност: Да бъда или да не бъда шеф на АПИ (ОБЗОР) Оферта със срок на годност: Да бъда или да не бъда шеф на АПИ (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след оставката на Чакъров Хайри Садъков е новият председател на ПГ на ДПС-ДПС след оставката на Чакъров
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
ДПС-ДПС: Джевдет Чакъров предаде каузата, идеалите и ценностите ни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Софийският градски съд оправда Радостин Василев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Конституционният съд образува дело по искането на президента Румен...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ