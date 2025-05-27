DRF-MRF: Dzhevdet Chakarov Betrayed Our Cause, Ideals, and Values

Dzhevdet Chakarov’s unilateral decision to step down as chair of the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) is a “pathetic personal capitulation to Peevski. Such actions run counter to the moral and democratic principles upon which the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) was built.

"We categorically state that there can be no union with people who oppress, repress and mistreat an entire community. There is and can be no unity with traitors!"

"Dzhevdet Chakarov betrayed our cause, ideals, values, as well as the trust of 200,000 voters and the party’s founder and honorary chairman, Ahmed Dogan."

The parliamentary group of DRF-MRF said that the group remains united.

"Together with our structures and organisations, as well as more than 200,000 voters, we continue on our shared path. Very soon, we will outline the specific steps mapped out more than 35 years ago—on the path of values, democracy, and the defence of rights and freedoms. The struggle for the cause continues—it is only just beginning. Because the cause is stronger than fear, and the truth is stronger than dependency."

DRF-MRFconfirmed to BNT that Dzhavdet Chakurov has submitted his resignation as chair of the parliamentary group of DRF-MRF and has left the parliamentary group.