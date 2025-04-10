БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Рокадите в АПИ - защо преди 3 години освободеният Даниел...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
ЕС отлага ответните мита за САЩ с 90 дни
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Две напред, една назад: Тръмп даде заден за митата засега
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Президентът Радев: Лицемерие е да критикуваш договора с...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
"Загубихме бебенцето и без малко да загубим и...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Hurricane wind in Ruse - a tree fell on a car while the driver was inside

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази

Gusts have reached 120 km/h

Русе - ураганен вятър

Hurricane-force winds swept through the city of Ruse (northern Bulgaria, on the Danube) this afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 120 km/h, according to the Hydrometeorological Station of the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.

Due to the powerful wind, a massive tree fell across the Ruse-Byala road, blocking one lane and forcing vehicles to wait in order to pass.

Another tree snapped and pierced the bumper of a parked car in Ruse, while the driver was still inside. Miraculously, the driver was not injured.

Storm warnings have also been issued for ships and ports due to the high wind speeds.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
1
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
2
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по борба в Братислава
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
3
Рожденик на капака: Клип във Фейсбук предизвика гняв сред варненци
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в ареста
4
Задържаните за убийството в "Захарна фабрика" остават в...
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
5
20 лв. глоба за рожденика, празнувал на капака на кола във Варна
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София
6
Електрически стълб падна върху ресторант в центъра на София

Най-четени

Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и операторът Иван Янев с награда "Достойните българи"
1
Водещата на "По света и у нас" Аделина Радева и...
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
2
Доналд Тръмп обяви 90-дневна пауза на митата за над 75 държави
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна клиника в Пловдив при зъболекарска манипулация
3
4 часа под пълна упойка е било детето, което почина в частна...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
4
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
5
Над 508 000 лица са проверени за принадлежност към Държавна сигурност
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на Агенция "Пътна инфраструктура"
6
"Всичко е погром": Искат оставката на директора на...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria returns the remains of 2012 Sarafovo suicide bomber to Lebanon
Bulgaria returns the remains of 2012 Sarafovo suicide bomber to Lebanon
The poisoned Egyptian vulture is recovering at the Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora The poisoned Egyptian vulture is recovering at the Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Environment Ministry backs proposed Criminal Code amendments to address animal cruelty Environment Ministry backs proposed Criminal Code amendments to address animal cruelty
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Testing of the average speed control system has begun Testing of the average speed control system has begun
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Suspects in brutal murder in “Zaharna Fabrika” to remain in custody, Sofia City Court rules Suspects in brutal murder in “Zaharna Fabrika” to remain in custody, Sofia City Court rules
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
After the snowfall in April: Frost damage to crops and potential losses After the snowfall in April: Frost damage to crops and potential losses
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ