If elections were held today: GERB in the lead, "Vazrazhdane" and "MRF- New Beginning" in a battle for second place

21:11, 13.01.2025
Eight parties would enter Bulgaria’s Parliament if elections were held today, according to the results of an express national representative survey conducted by "Gallup International Balkan" from January 8-12, 2025, via telephone interviews with 800 adult citizens.

As at January 12, 2025, the domestic political landscape reveals the following distribution of political forces:

  • GERB maintains a solid lead over the other parties in the 51st National Assembly with 22.2% support.

There is intense competition for second place, with three political forces closely trailing each other:

  • "Vazrazhdane" - 12,1%
  • "MRF-New Beginning" - 12,00%
  • We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 11,6%.
  • "BSP-United Left" shows stabilization at the level of 7.4%.
  • Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - 5,8%
  • There is Such a People - 4,5%
  • Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) - 4,2%
  • "Velichie" remains below the four-percent threshold with 3.1%.

The remaining shares are distributed among formations that currently have declared support below one percent.

In the Bulgarian public, there are relatively high expectations for positive changes in Europe and Bulgaria due to the policies of the new U.S. President, Donald Trump. Nearly one-third of respondents—30.4%—think so.

Around one-quarter of respondents—24.4%—expect negative changes, while 25.6% think that the new administration in Washington will not bring significant changes for Bulgaria and its European partners.

